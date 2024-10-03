Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both North and West Northamptonshire Councils, along with four SMA authorities, have made an expression of interest to the Government toward devolution.

The unitary authorities announced this week that they had partnered with four other authorities to submit an expression of interest to Government toward devolution.

If the move goes ahead, West (WNC) and North Northants (NNC) could join with Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to create a ‘Joint Committee’, one step below a combined authority.

It is thought that the partnership would bring enhanced powers from Westminster back into the region, as well as making it easier to secure large pots of cash for future investment into the area.

West and North Northamptonshire Council could join a joint committee with Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. (Image: Nadia Lincoln)

Both Conservative leaders Adam Brown and Jason Smithers shared their excitement for the joint working possibility to bring investment and prosperity into the region.

However, the deal has not come without criticism.

Independent NNC councillor and former leader of Wellingborough Borough Council, Martin Griffiths vented his frustration at the partnership saying ‘bigger isn’t always better’.

“I am astounded and angry that both council leaders have gone ahead with this ‘cock-eyed’ plan to re-organise local government in Northamptonshire again.

“It is an admission that creating two unitary councils has failed miserably in just one term and that far from transforming services and saving money we have turned one failing county council into two failing unitary councils both on the brink of financial ruin.

“Our residents have been the victims and as I have said many times bigger isn’t always better.

“The former Borough Council of Wellingborough was a well run financially secure council with circa £30 million in the bank, that money has been frittered away and our residents now pay much higher council tax and for services like garden waste collection that was once free.

“National government, of whatever political persuasion, seem hell bent on creating ‘super councils’ to dissolve responsibility and it will be the residents of our once proud country that will suffer paying more for poorer service.”

Hopeful for ‘huge opportunities’

North Northamptonshire’s Green Party leader Cllr Emily Fedorowycz told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the South Midlands group could bring benefits to the region if it is championed properly.

She said: “Devolution offers our area some huge opportunities to be more proactive and take some bolder action in key areas.

“Improving local transport infrastructure is a big priority for us, and we already have existing rail links between ourselves and the other areas in the South Midlands Authorities grouping (Luton, Bedford) with the train line to/from London.

“If transport is agreed as a shared priority, we could make these connections even stronger and make some swifter progress on public transport and cycle lane infrastructure.

“The benefits for North Northants would be huge – we just need to make sure our area gets a fair piece of the pie.

“I also am keen to ensure fair democratic representation and make sure all parties get to feed in to the governing board, as only NNC’s Conservative leader will sit on the board at present.”

Leader of the opposition for North Northants, Cllr Matt Keane said that the South Midlands Authorities could be a ‘fantastic’ opportunity.

“Devolution has unlocked many investment opportunities in areas that have already benefited. It is however important that it’s done fairly and will benefit all areas of the South Midlands.

“The government are keen to devolve powers to areas that are not currently devolved.

"I believe that this could unlock a lot of opportunities for us here in North Northamptonshire especially with transport infrastructure.

“I am hoping that the government sees the potential in the area and can help us unlock growth opportunities to bring more employment and skills to the area.

“I am sure this could be a fantastic opportunity for North Northamptonshire.

"However at this stage it’s an expression of interest and we will have to await what the government comes back with and make sure it will be of benefit for our residents here in North Northamptonshire.”

Kept in the dark?

On the other side of the county, Labour leader Wendy Randall told the LDRS that she was hopeful it would bring benefits to the county, but impressed the need for clear communication about what the joint authorities would offer going forward.

She added: “I was aware that this was happening but we’ve not been involved in any of the discussions. The options really were did we want to go in or did we want to be left on our own.

“If it’s going to bring us in funding for things we’re in desperate need for, like a new hospital or public transport, and the leaders are working well it could be a good thing. My only reservation would be is it that stronger leaders would end up getting better things.

“In West Northamptonshire, we’ve seen that the rural areas feel they’ve had a raw deal. I think they’ll be worried again that is this development going to be seen more over in Bedford and Milton Keynes than it will in Northamptonshire.

“Yet again, I’ve got residents asking me today does that mean that’s the end of West Northamptonshire Council? They don’t know what’s going on because nobody has actually sat them down factually and told them what this means.

“Residents should be informed right down to basics. I think there needs to rapidly be some really good communication out there.”

Independent councillor Jim Hakewill shared similar concerns that not enough scrutiny had been allowed before the Government submission was required.

He said: “Combining with other local councils is serious and important step which will affect every resident, business and visitor in our county.

“Once again we have Cllr Smithers going off to meetings representing the whole council and failing to keep all members informed over the last years.

“He should have requested the council’s scrutiny system to look at the implications of joining a combined authority months ago so that we all understand what it means.

"Once again our communities have been failed by the political leadership keeping us in the dark over important issues.”

Responding to the concerns raised by Cllr Hakewill at the last full council meeting, Cllr Smithers said it was a fast moving process due to the new Government’s agenda, but that it was ultimately just an initial expression of interest.

He assured that he would keep all of the group leaders involved going forward.

Where would the power lie?

Leader of the Independent group in the West, Cllr Ian McCord said that a full view on the joint authority could not be taken until more information had come forward, but that he was interested in what the power balance would be across the six members.

“The expression of interest is just that – an opportunity for the council to find out what the deal on offer looks like,” he explained.

“I do not believe that any decision has been taken in proceeding with a deal.

"Until we know the shape and terms and what is offered and what is required by the councils in return it is impossible to take a view.

"It would also be irresponsible of the council to ignore it until fully evaluating what may be on the table.

“Any deal must not compromise the sovereignty of the councils to make a decision in the best interests of local residents.

"It must not allow other councils to take decisions that impose their will on WNC area.

“I will be taking a great interest in the procedural arrangements that are proposed, the voting arrangements and how these reflect the relative size of the councils.

“The council leadership must now take ALL members from all parties (and none) into their confidence and advise exactly what is happening at every step.”

Cllr Jonathan Harris, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats on WNC, told the LDRS that he would support the devolution deal in principle, but that his group would be apprehensive about the possibility of a mayoral role being created.

He said: “There’s a million dollar question really which is the devil is in the detail.

“There are some flags of concern around where would the power lie? They’re all very different areas and West Northants is a big chunk of those areas they’re planning to put together.

“I’m not a fan of regional mayor - It’s really sort of almost a one-man/ one-woman dictatorship in some instances.

"People will argue that it’s a really good way of getting things done quickly, but the fear is it’s done without actually bringing people with you.

“I don’t think there’s an obvious identity there if there were to be a proposal for a mayor. South Midlands - what does that mean to people? Not really very much.

“If it goes ahead I think there’s a really good argument for citizens assemblies in the mix to really engage people across all of those regions. That would certainly give me some comfort that people were being heard on the ground in all of those areas.”

Following on from the expression of interest, government will produce a framework which will provide more detail on how and when devolution could become a reality and what the specific benefits could be for the South Midlands Authorities.