Mixed reaction over plans to build cycle paths through grounds of historic Northampton location

WNC has submitted plans to construct cycle paths through the grounds of Delapre Abbey

Plans have been unveiled to build new cycle paths through the grounds of a popular, Grade II listed site in Northampton.

West Northants Council (WNC) has submitted plans to construct new cycle paths through the grounds of Delapre Abbey, which is owned by WNC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC said in planning papers: “Providing a new 1.3 kilometre traffic-free route, accessible for walking, wheeling and cycling, it will enable residents living in Far Cotton and the town centre to connect with employment opportunities in Brackmills Industrial Estate, avoiding hostile road conditions.”

The cycle tracks proposed to be built through Delapre Abbey are marked in red

The council say there are four key objectives behind the proposals: to support economic activity by increasing the labour market that can access employment; improve public health; provide access for all; and improve air quality by encouraging people out of private cars.

The council says it would hard surface existing pathways through grounds of the Abbey to provide the cycle routes through the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning papers say: "The designs follow existing established routes and the construction proposed minimises excavation to protect existing tree roots and avoid disturbance of any potential battlefield archaeology and should allow construction to progress as quickly as possible to minimise overall disturbance on the site.

"There will be no loss of ecological habitat. The paths surfacing will be safe and suitable for all users whilst complementing the setting in which they will sit.”

The Grade II listed Delapre Abbey is owned by WNC

There is also a cycle shelter as part of the application. The cycle shelter has been located at the start of the cycle route adjacent the existing car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said some residents have raised concerns, particularly dog walkers.

The councillor said: “Residents have raised concerns with me about the cycling paths. We have always been able to walk our dogs freely in Delapre Park, a place where dogs can run and play without restrictions.

"This bicycle path will cause restrictions on daily dog walking because cyclists and dogs could cause accidents when not in control.

"It’s always sad to see dogs having to be on leads in a park, they need to be able to enjoy unfettered access to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Horses ride there also and I’m sure cyclists could restrict their walks.

“It also causes local residents to say, ‘what’s next?’ When it comes to their park. I know the Abbey plan a bicycle hub where people can hire bikes from which will encourage more cyclists.

“I understand both points of view.”

One resident objected saying: “I'm dismayed. Who on earth thought it was a good idea to use the council's budget to tarmac the footpath by The Abbey. There is no need. As a dog walker I look for places where the pooches can walk alongside me without needing to be on the tarmac for the sake of their paws.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person was fully supportive of the plans, saying: “The proposal provides much improved connectivity of existing cycle path infrastructure in the recently designated active quarter. The benefits to the local community in terms of improved health and wellbeing, access to green space, and local facilities are clear to see.”