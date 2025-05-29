Major £5 million works to transform two shopping streets in Northampton town centre DELAYED… again – here’s why this time

Transformation works to Abington Street and Fish Street started in February 2024 and were originally set to be mostly complete by November 2024, with some finishing touches expected in the New Year, according to WNC.

The project aims to ‘lift the quality’ of the public spaces through ‘high-quality’ materials, according to WNC, increasing seating and planting, introducing ‘new art and play opportunities’ along the streets, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activity.

However, workers from the council’s contractors, Kier, stopped in December 2024, firstly to minimise disruption during the festive season; it was later revealed there was a mix-up in the materials delivered, according to WNC, with Kier only returning to the job in March.

The stretch of street between the Market Square and the former M&S site is currently cordoned off with orange plastic fencing – and has been since February 2024 – marking a year and four months of ongoing construction chaos, disrupting foot traffic flow and impacting nearby businesses.

Both Kier and WNC cited ‘quality concerns’ of bespoke furniture as the reason for what they called a ‘pause’ but have not gone into specifics despite this newspaper’s attempts for further detail.

Despite slow progress, WNC had continually insisted the project was not delayed, as it was still scheduled for completion by Winter 24/25. However, with winter ending on March 20, and the project still not complete, WNC missed their first official deadline.

The local authority came up with a new deadline of the end of May, which is this week, marking the project officially delayed by more than two months.

However, WNC says the works will not be completed this week and they have now set a THIRD deadline.

A WNC spokeswoman said: "The final phase of the Abington Street and Fish Street regeneration is underway, with most works set to finish in the coming weeks. Funded by the Government’s Towns Fund, this project marks a major investment in revitalising Northampton’s town centre main shopping district.

"Recent improvements include new paving, upgraded drainage, tree planting, and the restoration of the Cobbler’s Last statue. Current efforts focus on installing street furniture, completing paving, and finalising lighting. Some elements, such as new light columns on Fish Street and catenary lighting, will be completed later due to supply delays and ensuring quality assurance.

"We’re also exploring alternative safety measures after challenges installing two Hostile Vehicle Mitigation bollards and are confident we will resolve this quickly.

“We thank residents and businesses for their patience and look forward to unveiling a refreshed town centre."

What’s more, WNC is set to begin demolition work in mid-June June on the former M&S, BHS, and Job Centre buildings in Northampton town centre, as part of a major redevelopment scheme also funded by the Government’s Towns Fund.

WNC has said ‘steps will be taken to protect’ the recently upgraded paving on Abington Street. A council spokesman said: “All demolition activities will be undertaken with the utmost care to ensure no damage occurs to this important public realm investment."

