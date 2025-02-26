Major plans submitted to refurbish block of 20 flats for homeless people in Northampton

WNC bought Broadmead Court in 2024 to increase housing support for Northamptonshire's rough sleepers. Credit: Google Streetview

Plans have been submitted to refurbish a building in Northampton to provide vital accommodation and support for individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Plans have been submitted to refurbish Broadmead Court, a property that was purchased by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in 2024.

If plans are approved, the building, which was previously a privately managed shelter for the homeless, will be reconfigured to provide 20 self-contained flats to support individuals with complex needs, particularly those with a history of rough sleeping.

The proposed plans include 18 one-bedroom units and 2 two-bedroom units, designed to provide a stable and private living space for residents.

The internal layout will also be improved to accommodate office spaces, reception areas, and staff rooms, ensuring that the facility supports both the residents' well-being and their integration into the community.

This development is part of a wider initiative to address gaps in support for people who are homeless.

In 2023, research commissioned by Housing and Public Health identified a significant shortfall in the region's homelessness services. The study found that while there are 106 long-term rough sleepers in West Northamptonshire, only 40 supported accommodation units with high-level on-site provision are available, leaving a gap of 66 individuals without direct access to specific accommodation units. The new flats at Broadmead Court will help reduce this gap.

The purchase of of Broadmead Court by WNC in 2024 coincided with a government-funded scheme, the Single Homelessness Accommodation Strategy (SHAP), which is part of a £200 million initiative to provide up to 2,400 homes and support services for rough sleepers or those at risk of rough sleeping across the country.

A report released by the council in July 2024 highlighted the need for more specialist services for people with complex health and housing needs in the area. The council aims to fill this gap at Broadmead Court, offering a "wraparound" service to help individuals rebuild their lives and move towards independent living.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, previously said: “Evidence shows that people sleeping rough experience profound health inequalities and complex vulnerabilities that require specialist support. This service will not only address homelessness prevention but also aims to improve individuals' wider personal circumstances, including mental health, employment, education, and access to support services.”

As part of the project, the council says it has worked closely with local stakeholders and people with lived experience of homelessness to ensure that the service will meet both current and future needs.

CEO of homeless support charity Project 16:15, Stan Robertson, welcomed the plans, saying: “We applaud all initiatives that enable our street communities to move on and away from the dehumanisation of doorways and churchyards. My hope is that this project will be more than just accommodation. It should also provide a structure of independent accountability and be supportive of people who want to work, yet are often excluded from accommodation due to profit-driven models.”

A target decision date has been set for May 21.