Major plans submitted to demolish unsafe primary school in Northampton and replace with new one to open in 2026

Major plans have officially been submitted to demolish unsafe primary school in Northampton and replace with a new one to open in 2026

Proposals have been submitted to redevelop Buckton Fields Primary School, part of the Preston Hedges Trust, with work set to begin once approval is granted.

The school, which was originally built by Caledonian Modular in 2021, has faced major structural problems, leading to its immediate closure in the summer of 2023.

Applicant Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd, on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE), now plans to replace the existing building with a modern, fit-for-purpose structure.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like

The proposal includes demolishing the current school and constructing a new L-shaped building. According to plans, the design and internal layout of the school will be largely similar to the existing building, with the ground floor accommodating younger pupils (nursery and reception) and older students on the first floor. The design aims to create a ‘sense of progression’ for pupils as they move up through the school, according to plans.

The new school will also feature a 52-place nursery to address a need identified by the Council’s education department. The council is contributing financially to the nursery project from s106 payments for early years places, according to plans.

Greater change will be found in the sustainable technologies inherent within the design, ensuring that the new school is built to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Operation (NZCiO) with a bio-solar roof.

In addition to the school building, the plans include an all-weather pitch in the northern part of the site. The pitch will be used by the school for sports and recreation and will also be accessible to the local community for recreational use.

The existing vehicular access off Home Farm Drive will be retained, with plans for 78 parking spaces to be provided for staff and visitors.

Currently, a temporary school is operating on the site. The modular accommodation, which was set up after the original building was closed, provides space for 45 staff and up to 300 pupils. This temporary structure, located where the original playing field was planned, will remain in use during construction and be dismantled once the new school is complete in 2026.

A DFE spokesman said: “The fundamental aim is to ensure delivery of the new school building as quickly as possible, whilst minimising further disruption to the children’s education.”

Construction of the new school is expected to take around 18 months. If approved, the new building will be ready for pupils by September 2026, according to plans.

West Northamptonshire Council will decide on the application by 22 May 2025.