Major plans submitted to build 69 'much-needed' homes as extension to quiet Northamptonshire village

Major plans have been submitted to build 69 'much-needed' homes as an extension to a quiet Northamptonshire village.

A new housing development of up to 69 homes is being proposed for land to the south of Brington Road in Long Buckby.

Rainier Developments Ltd has submitted an outline planning application for the greenfield site, which sits on the south-eastern edge of the village. The plans describe the location as a ‘logical and sustainable extension’ to the settlement.

The scheme covers around 3.65 hectares of land, with almost half – approximately 1.62 hectares – set aside as open space. This would include play areas and open green spaces.

If approved, the development would include a mix of house types and sizes, mostly two storeys high, with 40 per cent (28 homes) designated as ‘affordable’.

The applicant says the properties will be ‘of high-quality design and indistinguishable from market housing’ and described them as ‘much-needed’.

A spokesperson for Rainier Developments said the project aims to “deliver a high-quality, sustainable and visually appealing development that is a positive asset to Long Buckby”.

They added: “The proposals will benefit new and existing residents by delivering an attractive extension to the village, providing a range of homes integrated with the surrounding landscape, services and facilities.”

The company says the layout and design have been influenced by the local character and built form of the area, aiming to “enhance the sense of place and positively contribute to the character of Long Buckby”.

They finished by saying: “The benefits of the proposals are substantial and include the delivery of market and affordable homes in the context of a clear need for both. The delivery of much-needed market and affordable housing should be attributed significant weight.”

Comments on the plans can be submitted until 20 November, with a decision expected by 18 December.

A recent development to the southwest of Long Buckby, opposite the train station, was completed in 2020 as a similar extension to the village.