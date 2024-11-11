Major plans for a huge solar farm near Northampton capable of powering 10,000 homes recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major plans to build a huge solar farm on village farmland near Northampton, set to power 10,000 UK homes a year, are set for approval next week.

Plans to install underground power and communication cables between the Glassthorpe Solar Farm and Northampton West Substation have been recommended for approval by West Northants Council (WNC), with a final decision to be made at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, November 19.

The project, proposed by EDF Renewables, involves laying cables over a 9km route to connect the Glassthorpe Solar Farm, between Harpole and Flore, to the national grid at Northampton West Substation, located just off Countess Road, Dallington.

EDF Renewables said the solar farm, consisting of nearly 100,000 solar panels, will produce up to 49.9 megawatts of electricity. The energy generated will be enough to power around 10,000 homes, with an estimated reduction of 21,408 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Plans for a huge solar farm to be built on farmland between Harpole and Flore is set to be approved by WNC next week.

However, the plans have faced objections, particularly from Harpole Parish Council, which has raised concerns about the potential disruption to the village. The parish council has asked if there are alternative routes that would avoid Harpole, saying: “The Parish Council ask if there are any other alternatives to the routing. If not then the level of disruption to the village of Harpole needs to be advised via the Parish Council.”

The construction route for the underground cables would begin at the solar farm and run through several agricultural fields, heading east to the quiet Glassthorpe Lane in Harpole. From there, the route would follow the A4500 and divert along Bruce Street in St James, crossing the A428 Harlestone Road before continuing north to Vicarage Road and further onto Baring Road and Darlington Road. At Tintern Avenue, the route would turn eastward and head south into the Northampton West Substation compound.

Construction traffic will travel from Glassthorpe Hill Farm, crossing the M1 and A45, to Upper Heyford before heading east along Main Road, connecting to the A4500 and travelling into Northampton, according to plans.

The council also pointed to the additional pressure the village is already under, adding: “The village has already had a lot of disruption and extra traffic due to the closure of Sandy Lane. It is suggested that the works should not be allowed to go ahead until the Sandy Lane Relief Road is completed.”

Other objections include concerns about ongoing disruption, with one resident commenting, “Already severe disruption around Harpole from multiple housing developments,” and another adding, “No regard given to existing and new residents.” Complaints also focus on the impact on local roads and the village’s way of life, with one letter stating, “Roads will be permanently scarred,” and another voicing frustration that “Freedoms of village life have been impacted by management of existing developments.”

Construction of the underground grid connection is expected to take around six months, with work planned between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays, according to plans.

In response to these concerns, WNC’s planning officers said: “Ultimately a refusal of this application would only delay the connection of the solar farm to the grid.”

Click here to view the plans.