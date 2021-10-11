Major locations in Northampton and across county earmarked for housing revealed - tell the council what YOU think of the plans

There are 17 places earmarked for housing and business development across Northamptonshire - and the council wants to hear your views on the plans.

As part of its strategic plan, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has opened a public consultation webpage on Monday (October 11) which allows the user to submit their views via an online form.

The list of locations which could be built on are as a follows: Northampton north; north of Buckton Fields; east of Boughton; west of Moulton; north of Moulton; Northampton south-east; Northampton M1; south of junction 15; south of junction 15a; junction 16; north and west of Daventry; east of the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal; Daventry M1 junction 18; north west of Brackley; south of Towcester and the Racecourse; south of Long Buckby; north west of Milton Keynes at Old Stratford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land near junction 16 of the M1 is one of the locations which could be built on

The council has said it is 'vital' to have a 'strong' vision to meet housing needs and adapt to a growing population across the west of the county.

Residents can also attend online meetings or meetings in person to discuss these plans. A list of where the meetings will be held can be found here.

Councillor Rebecca Breese, from WNC, said: “We’ve done our best to make sure everyone has a chance to have their say.

“Our drop-in sessions are taking place in some of the areas that have been identified as having potential for future building.

“We are ensuring events we hold are within reasonable reach of several areas where development could take place.

“We’re also organising a series of online events which people can register for, giving them the opportunity to discuss the plans and give their feedback.

“And of course, we’ll have physical copies of the relevant documents in a range of public buildings, along with paper forms that people can fill in.”