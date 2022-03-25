A vigil was held in Northampton town centre on February 28 to show support for Ukraine. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Both West and North Northamptonshire councils are supporting the Government in its efforts to help resettle refugees from Ukraine.

Local authorities are being provided with £10,500 per refugee relocated to their area.

The money will cover a number of things including:

◾ Assessing the host properties

◾ Carrying out Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks on hosts – enhanced checks will be required for homes which will be hosting children or vulnerable adults

◾ Providing immediate financial assistance, potentially until access to benefits and work entitlement is arranged

◾ Continuing to support the household over the first 12 months and help with access to services and integration into UK systems and processes

Partner agencies are gearing up to help support on a number of other fronts such as access to health services, social care, and education.

Cabinet member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, councillor David Smith, said: “Our communities have an amazing track record in welcoming and supporting new people to the area, and this is no exception.

“I’m astounded by the kindness and generosity everyone is showing and I would urge people to think carefully about the commitment they are making in registering for the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“Many of us can only imagine the huge toll the war in Ukraine will be taking on its people, many of whom have been displaced by fierce fighting.

“Everyone who relocates here will have immediate needs which have to be met, and many will also have long-term support requirements as a result of their experiences.

“We and our partners will do all we can to help refugees through this extremely traumatic and distressing time.”

Some of the details are still being worked through but both councils have confirmed that, once refugees have been matched with host families, they can begin the visa application process.

The Government is carrying out the visa checks and once these are cleared, applicants will be given leave to travel to the UK.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, councillor Jason Smithers, said: “We’ve all seen the images on the news of the devastation and chaos which is being wreaked on Ukraine, so it’s only right that we do what we can to support people seeking solace here in the UK.

“In times such as these the people of North Northants show tremendous generosity and kindness and the people from Ukraine will be made to feel very welcome.