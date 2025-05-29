Latest update on Reform UK councillor for Northampton ward who hasn’t been seen since the election.

Reform UK stormed through West Northamptonshire at the local elections earlier this month (May), beating contenders to take on a majority administration in the council.

Reform secured 42 councillors out of the 76 seats on the unitary authority, with the Conservatives trailing behind as the largest opposition party, winning just 17 – down from their previous 57 elected members.

One of those successful Reform UK councillors was Nicholas Humphries, who won the most votes in the Kingsley and Semilong ward with 577 – a 17% share of the 21% turnout in his ward.

Here's the Reform candidates in attendance at the first council meeting of their tenure. Councillor Nicholas Humphries was not in attendance and hasn't been seen since winning his seat earlier this month.

But Mr Humphries was not in attendance at the Benham Sports Centre in Moulton, where the local election count took place on May 2. Therefore, he was not on hand to accept his position or have his picture taken.

Two weeks later, at the Reform-majority's first council meeting, Councillor Humphries was again not in attendance at The Guildhall, leaving many wondering why.

Chronicle and Echo has asked where Mr Humphries is, considering he now represents 9,000 members in his ward and has access to a basic annual allowance of £13,750 from the taxpayer.

WNC confirmed the mystery man has recently accepted office as a councillor.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “His group [Reform] informed the Council he was out of the country on a pre-planned trip at the time of the annual council meeting.

“In terms of councillors without photos on the website, these will be updated as and when we have pictures of the councillors.”

One source with links to the council told the Chron Mr Humphries did not think he was going to win and was on a trip to New Zealand at the time.

WNC has been asked if this is the case.

Opposition Labour leader Sally Keeble said: “Reform should clarify what is happening with this councillor and when he will return.

"It shows complete contempt for the public by Reform to put some one up for elected office who isn’t even prepared to hang around for the election.”

The other councillor to win the remaining seat in the ward was Labour's Farzana Aldridge, with 557 votes – 16% of the share in that ward.

The next two candidates who came close were Labour’s Titus Ajayi and Reform’s Chris Lock, both with 533 votes respectively.

The next scheduled elections are expected to be held in May 2029.