Large group of travellers parked up on public footpath alongside busy Northampton road for over a week
The group, of around 10 caravans and accompanying vehicles, have been parked up on the green space just off Rowtree Road’s junction with Towcester Road.
Residents have asked if there is an update as “they've been there a week now”.
In response, councillor Pinder Chauhan, who represents the Hunsbury ward, says she has escalated the issue to West Northants Council’s Northamptonshire Traveller Unit, but says they are facing delays.
Councillor Chauhan said: “There are travellers encampment all over Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Traveller Unit are inundated. Hence the delay. I have asked the team to contact me asap to get exact timelines and will report back.”
A WNC spokeswoman said: “The Northamptonshire Traveller Unit is working with police on our behalf to make sure that the encampment is monitored, and appropriate welfare checks are carried out.”
