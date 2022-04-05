Council chiefs admit some residents are struggling to get their names down for garden waste collections just days before the expanded service is due to start.

Residents were told back in February the £42-a-year opt-in service would be extended throughout West Northamptonshire from April 4. But some have contacted the council about problems trying to sign up on the council website.

One claimed seeing messages confirming they were registered but then not receiving any confirmation and many are still unclear if their garden waste will be collected from next week or not.

Some residents are reporting difficulties signing up for West Northamptonshire Council's expanded garden waste collections

A council spokesperson confirmed: "Some people have reported problems with paying online when the system is busy.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and ask that people remain patient and try again later."

Residents in the former South Northamptonshire District Council areas are being asked to pay extra to continue garden waste collections as part of “harmonising" charges across the new unitary authority area.

Councillors decided to match the £42-a-year paid in the former Northampton Borough Council and Daventry District authorites, which were also swallowed up by West Northants as part of last year's massive local government shake-up.

In south Northamptonshire, the service was traditionally included as part of the regular council tax charge.