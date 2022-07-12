There has been an influx of planning applications to install 5G masts across Northampton – here’s where they could be built.

In the latest list of planning applications to West Northamptonshire Council, there have been 15 proposals submitted by H3G to erect the new masts.

The proposals come as part of the Government’s ‘levelling up’ plans, aiming to provide people with faster broadband and mobile phone coverage.

Former Housing Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Ensuring as many people as possible, wherever they live in the country, have access to fast, reliable mobile coverage and digital connectivity is crucial to our levelling up vision.”

According to the Government, 5G offers download speeds up to 100 times that of 4G and is set to “revolutionise” daily life, industries and public services by powering ‘game-changing’ technologies such as virtual and augmented reality services and autonomous cars.

1. Lindsay Avenue Planning Application WNN/2022/0760 - Valid From 28/06/2022 Land At Lindsay Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire Prior Notification of installation of 5G equipment, including installation of a 15 metre H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets

2. Booth Lane North Planning Application WNN/2022/0599 - Valid From 20/05/2022 Telecoms Mast Booth Lane North, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire Prior Notification of installation of 5G equipment, including a 15 metre-high monopole supporting 6no antennas, 4no equipment cabinets and development works ancillary thereto

3. Barley Hill Road Planning Application WNN/2022/0771 - Valid From 01/07/2022 Land At Barley Hill Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire Prior Notification of installation of 5G equipment, including installation of a 15 metre H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets

4. Eastern Avenue North Planning Application WNN/2022/0605 - Valid From 23/05/2022 Land At Eastern Avenue North, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire Prior Notification of installation of 5G equipment, including installation of a 15 metre high monopole supporting 6no antennas and 2 no. transmission dishes, 4no equipment cabinets and development works ancillary thereto