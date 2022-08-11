Incredible photos of 'flagship' mountain bike park set to open soon in Northampton

A “game-changing” “flagship” mountain bike park is set to open in the next couple of weeks in Northampton.

Northampton Urban Bike Park, situated on the former Hardingstone Nine golf course, is in the final stages of construction work and will open by the end of the month (August), according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The initiative was sparked three years ago by Northampton resident and bike enthusiast Tony Skirrow, who urged WNC to take advantage of British Cycling's 'Places to Ride' fund.

A celebratory event was held at Delapre Golf Club on Thursday (August 11) which saw WNC leader Jonathan Nunn deliver a speech, as well as Amy Gardner from British Cycling and Chair of Northamptonshire Sport, Steve Adams.

Take a look a the bike park with the pictures below.

Undefined: readMore

1. Northampton Urban Bike Park The £15million 'flagship' facility was funded through British Cycling's 'Places to Ride' scheme Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Northampton Urban Bike Park The £15million 'flagship' facility was funded through British Cycling's 'Places to Ride' scheme Photo: On Track Photo Sales

3. Northampton Urban Bike Park The £15million 'flagship' facility was funded through British Cycling's 'Places to Ride' scheme Photo: On Track Photo Sales

4. Northampton Urban Bike Park The £15million 'flagship' facility was funded through British Cycling's 'Places to Ride' scheme Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales