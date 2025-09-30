Incredible new drone footage reveals scale of massive logistics park development in Northampton – as fresh plans submitted for another giant warehouse on site

Incredible new drone footage has revealed the scale of a massive logistics park development in Northampton – as fresh plans have been submitted for another giant warehouse on the site.

SEGRO has applied to build a 67,000 square metre warehouse at its Northampton Gateway development next to Junction 15 of the M1.

The plans include a three-storey office, two smaller hubs, a gatehouse, 560 car parking spaces, 186 HGV spaces, plus cycle and motorcycle bays.

No tenants have been confirmed for the new warehouse. SEGRO describes the building as ‘speculative’, built to meet market demand rather than for a specific occupier.

The building is slightly taller and larger than originally allowed, but SEGRO says the changes are needed to meet demand and to make the most effective use of the site. The company also insists the larger size will not increase traffic beyond what was previously approved.

A target decision date has been set by West Northamptonshire Council for November 11.

Construction at the wider site started in January 2021, with early works including the Roade Bypass, M1 junction upgrades, and the A508 improvements.

Since then, major infrastructure and buildings have progressed rapidly.

3D image shows SEGRO’s proposed Plot 6 warehouse at Northampton Gateway. The 67,000 sq m building is planned with office space, a gatehouse, and hundreds of parking spaces, though no tenants have yet been confirmed.

The Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) on site is already fully operational, connecting the park to the West Coast Main Line, major ports, and the Channel Tunnel.

The 600-acre development – the size of 340 football pitches – is one of the largest of its kind in the UK and is expected to create more than 7,500 jobs by 2028, with roles ranging from full-time to part-time and flexible positions.

A SEGRO spokeswoman previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “It is one of the UK's most sought-after locations for industrial and logistics, offering supreme connectivity to the national motorway network and the ability to reach 90 percent of the UK population within approximately four hours’ drive time.”

The project is being promoted as low-carbon, with the SRFI removing HGVs from the roads and roof space set aside for solar panels. More than 80 acres of parkland, 18km of footpaths, 20km of hedgerows and 60,000 new trees are also planned for the site.

Major tenants have already signed on, including Yusen Logistics UK and Maritime Transport. Amazon is also building a vast new fulfilment centre at the park, due to open in 2026 and expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.

Drone footage released this month gives the clearest view yet of the site’s transformation, showing just how much progress has been made.