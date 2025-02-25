"If you're not careful, we are going to lose the Derngate," warns Northampton councillor after WNC budget cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"If you're not careful, we will lose the Derngate," warns Northampton councillor following WNC budget cuts.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Dennis Meredith, of the Talavera ward, issued the stark warning over the future of Royal & Derngate during a budget meeting on Thursday (February 20).

He said he is "horrified" by the Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) decision to reduce its annual subsidy for the theatre by £30,000, from £300,000 to £270,000, for the 2025/26 financial year.

Councillor Meredith said: “I searched the budget, and I'm quite horrified by what I found. We have a marvellous facility in Northampton, which every single one of you here should support – the Derngate.

“When I was first elected as a councillor (in 2006), we used to give the Derngate a one-and-a-half-million-pound subsidy, and they were able to put on really good plays, varieties, and everything. It is a facility used by people from all over the country, and we should be very proud of it in Northampton.

“Now, reading the budget, I see that we are cutting £30,000 from their funding, and we only give them a £300,000 subsidy. That is not enough – it’s really not enough. Every year, you pick on the Derngate. Every single year, you come and say, ‘We're cutting the budget.’

"I'm going to say this to you: if you're not careful, we are going to lose the Derngate. And that is a fact.

“The Arts Council has cut all their budgets, so they [Derngate] are having to put on plays on a shoestring. And now, this council has taken the decision to cut £30,000 more from their budget.

"It's not acceptable. So I would suggest that you do something about it because it’s a wonderful facility, and people in Northampton love it. They love going to the plays and seeing different things.

“Please, you can't keep cutting the budget from Derngate because it will not exist. I'm sorry, it will not exist.”

In response, a WNC spokeswoman defended the budget decision, stating that the council had to make “difficult decisions” to ensure financial stability.

The spokesman said: "We greatly value the Royal and Derngate and the contribution they make to West Northamptonshire, and we enjoy a positive working relationship with the company. However, like all councils nationally, we have had to make difficult decisions to deliver savings across all non-essential services so we can balance the book for taxpayers.

"Since our council was formed in 2021, we have provided Royal and Derngate £300,000 a year in funding support. For the forthcoming 2025/26 financial year, we will provide £270,000, a £30k reduction that reflects the need for the council to make savings to address its continued financial challenges.

"We believe that the subsidy of over £1 million during the course of the council term is a clear demonstration of the esteem in which we hold the theatres and the value we place in them as one of the cornerstones of the local economy."

The Royal & Derngate raised concerns over the funding cut, warning that rising costs and reduced support are making it increasingly tough for regional theatres.

A spokeswoman said: “Any decrease in funding is always of concern but we are very grateful for the ongoing support of our stakeholders and funders who help us to continue delivering the level of work of which we are so proud.

"The theatre has been working hard to build a resilient business model to face the current challenging economic climate. Regional theatres, and the arts sector more widely, are facing a difficult task as they continue to balance funding reduction and removal, increasing costs and the growing needs of our ageing physical buildings, as Royal & Derngate experienced so evidently with the RAAC concrete crisis over the last 18 months.

"Annual grant funding from both Arts Council England and West Northamptonshire Council contributes an important 15% of annual income at Royal & Derngate, with the theatre earning the remaining 85% from ticket sales, bar sales, and other activities. With this investment, the theatre, a registered charity, is able to bring significant benefits to the local community, with our economic impact reaching £30 million last year.”

The spokeswoman added: “In 2023/24, we were pleased to welcome 266,000 visitors to Royal & Derngate and Northampton Filmhouse, with 18,000 people accessing our Creative Engagement programmes.

"We want to thank our audiences for their continued support. Whether buying tickets, coming to see shows and films, or donating to the theatre’s fundraising appeals, our audiences are central to our achievements."