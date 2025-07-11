I went for a walk around Northampton’s £12.5 million Market Square with a Reform councillor – here’s what happened.

The Chronicle & Echo met up with James Petter, deputy leader of West Northants Council, for a walk around the recently refurbished Market Square, which was completed by the previous Conservative administration in October last year.

The Chron has reported ongoing issues with the market being underused since its regeneration, a lack of footfall, and concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area.

Reform UK has been running the council since May, and Councillor Petter, who is also cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, said one of the first things he did after taking office was come to the market.

Councillor Petter is Deputy Leader of the Council, Deputy Leader of the Reform UK Group and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure

He said: “The biggest thing I wanted to do was support these guys. So I came over, introduced myself, and said right, let’s have a meeting.

“It was just me and them. I let them speak freely. A lot came up. A lot has already being acted on. I said, look at the future. This is how we’re changing it.

“For example, one of the pods here – the £60,000 pod that was being used as a storage unit. Not the most clever idea. One of the traders said, why can’t we have a market office? Loads of other markets do. That pod’s being cleared out within the next seven days. That’s going to be the new market office. That makes a big difference. Doing it in-person is much easier.

“If someone wants to trade, we’ll put a stall up. They’ll be able to pay here, not have to go online. There’ll be a market office. They can come in, pick where they want to go, and we’ll sort the rest.”

Concerns have been raised about the large empty space in the middle of the Market Square, which Cllr Petter says he aims to fill with more pop up stalls

The large open space in the middle of the square has been a point of criticism from some traders and residents, with a lack of ‘pop-up’ stalls operating, especially mid-week, which traders say help overall footfall.

Councillor Petter said: “It’s a work in progress. That’s what the team is on now. We’re working on how to speed up getting more pop-ups in.

“My focus is, if someone wants to come here, they’ll be able to. We’ll make it as easy as possible. The easier we make it for them to do their job, the easier it is for us to fill this place.

“We need the ability to put them up quickly and take payments quickly. None of that was really in place. I’m not blaming anyone. I just want it sorted.”

Market trader Les Brannan (left) says he feels there is 'a will to do something that’s not been there for a long time'

There are also plans to introduce more types of markets, including ones involving schools and universities.

Councillor Petter said: “We want young people to have pop-up stalls, sell what they’re making. And if it works, maybe they go on to take a shop in town. That’s how we fill the empty shops.”

He said markets used to fall under the ‘assets’ department in the council, but have now been moved under marketing and footfall.

“Before, the market was just seen as an asset – a thing that brings in money. But that’s not where it should be. We’ve moved it into a department focused on promoting it, not just managing it.”

He added: “There’s no reason why the market can’t be the beating heart of the town. Of the county, even.

“When I first moved here, my father-in-law had a stall on the market. It was brilliant – the whole place was full. But times change. Everyone buys online now. It has to adapt.”

On the £12.5 million cost of the Market Square project, councillor Petter said: “The first thing I looked at was, why did it cost what it cost? It’s only once I started looking into the detail that I understood.

“The whole floor here is built to last a hundred years, to take 30-tonne lorries. Underneath the fountain, there’s a tank the size of a swimming pool. It filters and cleans the water. That’s where some of the cost went.

“The trees – they look great now, but underneath there’s a full root system, irrigation, drainage, so they can grow and not fall apart.

“We're still kind of like playing in with the cost. So we'll see how it comes out in the end.

"Wouldn't say it's good money because I didn't spend it. It was done well before we come in. But as far as what we're going to do in the future, that's all I care about now.”

On the previous Tory administration, he said: “I could sit here and slate them. I’m not going to – it solves nothing. But some decisions were just wrong. I’ve got the chance to change it now.”

On anti-social behaviour, he mentioned moving food vans out of the way in the corner near the Grosvenor Centre so people can see through the square.

Councillor Petter said: “Some traders didn’t like it, I get that. But now you can walk out of Grosvenor Centre and see right through to the market. You can see two of the nicest buildings in town. Before, you couldn’t. It was just blocked.

“The market’s meant to be for everyone. And that means people want to feel safe here.

“We used to get a group of people sat in one corner – not easy to move. You couldn’t walk through them. So we opened up the layout. Just a small change, but it’s made a big difference.

“We’re still looking at more tweaks. If they don’t work, we’ll move it back.”

He also raised concerns about e-bikes and people wearing balaclavas.

“People flying down here on electric bikes – it drives me mad. The balaclavas – I don’t like it. You don’t know who they are. It makes people feel threatened.”

He said more PCSOs are on the way, but visibility from council leadership is just as important.

“All my cabinet come here every day. I do too. If you don’t come out here and see it for yourself, how can you understand it? This is our town. We’ve got to take pride in it.”

Multiple traders on the Market Square told the Chronicle & Echo policing of anti-social behaviour has improved in the past couple of months.