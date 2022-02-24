A national housing developer has moved to allay residents' fears that trees are being indiscriminately chopped down on a popular Northampton countryside footpath.

Vistry has recently started work to build 1,000 homes on land next to Collingtree Golf Club after planning permission was granted in 2015.

However, in order to get machinery on to the site, Vistry has cut down trees which are along a busy footpath between the M1 and Collingtree Golf Course clubhouse.

Vistry has felled trees and put a fence up along the footpath

Collingtree resident Chris Taylor said: "Vistry was given planning in 2015, there's nothing we can do about that. I have no issues with houses being built. But these trees are an asset. The people who are going to be buying these houses will appreciate them.

"It seems a bit crazy to rip the trees out and restore them later. I think this is sad this has happened. It's such a shame to see trees being pulled down unnecessarily. I had no idea this was happening until a couple of weeks ago.

"It is disingenuous for Vistry to suggest this number of trees had to cleared. It should not have been allowed to happen now and we are sure all the local residents would like to receive specific details on how Vistry will reestablish the canopy of trees on this footpath.

"It is really incomprehensible why the developers would want to remove a beautiful natural feature that is an valuable asset for all residents."

The fence has replaced the felled trees

A Vistry spokesman responded saying no additional trees have been removed than originally planned and approved.

The spokesman said: "Over recent weeks our senior project manager has met with both Collingtree and East Hunsbury parish councils and local residents as well as responding to the public’s emails – via a dedicated email address set up for this purpose – regarding our work to the footpath

"We value the walks in the area and any tree felling or scrub clearance carried out has been required to allow for essential infrastructure for the new homes – no additional trees have been removed than originally planned and approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

"We have received requests to keep sections of footpath as natural as possible – these should be made to both Collingtree and East Hunsbury Parish Councils together with WNC."

The houses will be built on the greenfield which is next to Collingtree

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, of the East Hunsbury ward, said she is on the side of residents but wants to work with the developer to find a solution.

She said: "I am definitely on the side of the residents on this. We went for a walk on the site and saw the trees that had been annihilated.

"We are looking at ways we can work with the developer but also make sure our green spaces are being protected. I am asking them to plant more trees and to get the community involved in that."

The councillor said 300 trees are going to be planted on the site to replace the ones that have been cut down.