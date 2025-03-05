Household Support Fund extended in West Northamptonshire

The Household Support Fund (HSF) will continue in West Northamptonshire through its 7th tranche (HSF7), providing crucial financial assistance to vulnerable households across the area. The funding is set to commence on 1 April 2025, continuing through to 31 March 2026.

The funding will provide essential support to families and individuals struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with a specific focus on helping with the cost of food, utility bills, and other vital household expenses. While the full details on the scheme’s implementation are still being finalised, the Council is committed to ensuring that the funds are distributed as effectively as possible to help as many residents as possible.

The Household Support Fund is part of a broader effort to combat financial hardship across England. It is anticipated that Government will allocate approximately £742 million nationally for HSF7, with West Northamptonshire expected to receive roughly £3.66 million in funding for the 12-month period.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC said: "It is great news that the Household Support Fund has been extended, and we are committed to ensuring that the funding reaches those who need it most. While we are still awaiting detailed guidance on the specific allocation, we will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that this funding is maximised to support as many vulnerable families as possible in our communities. Our focus will remain on providing assistance to those facing the greatest hardship, particularly those with children, pensioners, and people with disabilities."

The HSF7 extension follows a series of successful funding schemes over the past few years, which have helped thousands of households across West Northamptonshire. From food and fuel support to crisis relief, the Council’s Public Health team has developed a proven strategy for distributing these funds effectively in line with community needs.

With a particular focus on maintaining long-term support, HSF7 will complement local anti-poverty strategies and aim to provide sustainable solutions, alongside immediate relief. The Public Health team will oversee the allocation and management of these funds, ensuring maximum impact within the community.

Further details on how to access the funds and eligibility criteria will be provided once the full guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is released. In the meantime, the Council urges residents who may be eligible to stay informed and ready to apply once the scheme officially opens.