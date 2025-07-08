Homes England addresses major delay to opening of Northampton 'relief' road – while Reform-led WNC maintains six-week silence

Homes England has addressed the major delay to the opening of a Northampton 'relief' road – while Reform-led WNC maintains six-week silence.

Homes England, which owns the land where the final section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) has been built, has issued an update on the road’s progress.

The route remains closed despite earlier promises it would open by the end of May.

This newspaper asked whether tensions between West Northants Council (WNC), its road contractor Kier, and Homes England could be behind the delays, following claims that a breakdown in the working relationship was to blame.

The SLRR is still closed on July 8. It was supposed to open at the end of May. Credit: Richard Durham

In response, a Homes England spokesperson said: “We have a close working relationship with West Northants Council and have been helping them for over a year to complete the Sandy Lane Relief Road.

“There are no disputes or differences between Homes England and the council, and we are pleased that the works have now been substantially completed.”

However, the spokesperson added: “We understand the council has some limited but necessary activities to conclude before the road can be opened, but we look forward to seeing the improvement it brings to the daily lives of the local community.”

The same claims were put to both WNC and Kier. Neither has responded or provided a new update.

The last official statement from WNC came six weeks ago, on May 27, when Reform UK councillor Richard Butler, the council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The much-anticipated SLRR is nearing completion. Final works are underway on this vital road that will ease congestion in the area, and it is on track to be completed at the end of May.

“As with all infrastructure projects, quality and safety inspections will then be carried out ahead of the road opening to motorists. We will be providing an update to residents on an opening date in the coming weeks.”

Six weeks later, that promised update has yet to materialise – despite repeated requests from this newspaper for comment.

The SLRR consists of two parts:

The northern section, built by developers Miller Homes, runs south from Berrywood Road and continues towards the A4500.

The southern section, known as ‘the road to nowhere’, runs north from the A4500 opposite Upton Valley Way North, which has been left incomplete since 2010 due to land disputes with its owner, Homes England.

The northern section originally closed on June 12, 2023, with plans to reopen by March 31, 2024. However, it didn’t open until June 28, 2024 – three months later than planned – due to ‘unauthorised’ works.

The southern section remains closed, so a temporary link was put in place, which is still being used today.

In September 2024, former WNC leader Conservative councillor Adam Brown said he hoped the southern section – known as the “road to nowhere” – would be finished by the end of 2024. That target was missed.

In early 2025, Cllr Brown announced that, following negotiations with Homes England, work to complete the southern section had started in February and was now expected to be finished by spring 2025, later confirming that should be by the end of May.

The SLRR will eventually join the £54.5 million North West Relief Road, a new route linking the Harlestone Road (A428) and Welford Road (A5199) to help ease traffic, which is due to be open in August.

Despite the council and the developers description of the project, some residents have questioned whether the road will provide relief.

One reader said: “It’s not a relief road. It’s a housing development access road.”

Another added: “Everyone knows it’s a feeder road for all the new housing developments.”

One resident commented: “They’ve replaced a road that passed about 15 houses with a road that will pass hundreds – well done, massive relief.”