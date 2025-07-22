H&M stays silent on claim Northampton Market Square traders were moved so its shop could be seen

Retail giant H&M has declined to comment on claims that West Northants Council (WNC) has moved other businesses on Northampton’s Market Square out of the way so that theirs can be seen.

A disgruntled food truck owner in the square, Joao, who runs Ciro’s Place, says he has been “harmed” by the council’s decision to relocate his van – and believes the move was made to benefit the newly opened H&M in the Grosvenor Centre.

Joao was one of many traders removed from the Market Square in 2023 while WNC carried out a £12.5 million refurbishment. Traders were relocated to Commercial Street car park, where many struggled to attract enough footfall.

When Joao returned to the Market Square in September 2024, his van was placed on the corner next to the Grosvenor. But he was later moved again – this time to what he believes is a less prominent position in front of the former Market Walk shopping centre.

Here's the new layout at the square, with a clear line of vision to H&M.

Jo said: “I feel that I’ve been treated in an unfair way, and this move only harmed my business. When the council should be supporting market traders, they keep helping the private sector.

“It happened when they moved us to Commercial Street, and I feel like the same thing has happened to me again – because in this move, I’m the only one who got harmed.”

Pointing at H&M, he added: “They moved us because of this? It looks like my wardrobe. There’s no advertising, mannequins or anything.”

Another food trader, Paul from Fryin’ Brian, also voiced frustration and agreed with Jo's assessment.

Joao, owner at Ciro's Place, claims his van was unfairly moved to accommodate H&M.

One punter said: “It’s disgusting, they shouldn’t have moved them. Why did they have to move? It’s not causing havoc.”

WNC says the decision to relocate the vans was taken to disrupt anti-social behaviour by changing the use of space around them.

However, Joao and other traders claim the real reason is to create a clearer line of sight to H&M from the square.

During a walk around the site with the Chronicle & Echo, WNC deputy leader James Petter spoke with Joao directly, with the newspaper present. Joao told him: “Trust me, I'm having terrible days. I'm not lying, I'm not lying.

“That shopping centre is really important for this business. At least for my business. This is the only money source that I have. If this doesn't go well, I'm ruined. I've got a house to pay, all the debt. I spent 18 months over there [Commercial Street] without making a penny.”

In response, Cllr Petter said: “We're going to try to do everything we can to bring more footfall into here. So trust me, we'll do as much as we can for you. But you've always got my number, so give me a call.”

The Chronicle & Echo has asked WNC whether there is an agreement in place with H&M to create a clear line of vision to their store from the Market Square. The council has not yet responded.

However, the newspaper has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to find out whether such a clause exists in H&M’s lease or agreement.

WNC has previously confirmed that it provided a multi-million-pound loan to Evolve Estates, the owners of the Grosvenor Centre, to help fit out the large unit for H&M.

Explaining the loan, a WNC spokesperson said: “Borrowing for companies of any size has become increasingly challenging, and this arrangement provides immediate certainty to Evolve and confidence to H&M to progress the deal at speed, realising the opportunity of an enhanced H&M offer in the town.

“The national retail climate is such that some high-profile high street brands such as H&M and Primark can require, as part of any lease, that fit-out costs are covered and rent free periods are in place. The wider benefits to the town are significant – increased footfall raises its profile to other investors and increases confidence with new and existing tenants.”

They added: “This [loan] would involve further significant due diligence including legal and financial checks before any loan agreement is signed, along with significant safeguards to protect the Council in the unlikely event of a failure to repay.”