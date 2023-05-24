Here's what this fire-ravaged building in a busy Northampton street is being turned into - and when it will be finished

Here’s what a fire-ravaged building in a busy street in Northampton is being turned into after four years in the wilderness – and when it will be completed.

Convenience store Krates Local at number eight Kingsley Park Terrace was hit by a devastating fire overnight in March 2019 and has been derelict and covered in scaffolding ever since.

However, in January 2023, LUX Construction Group LLP, the main contractors, moved on to the site to bring the building back into life.

The project at number eight Kingsley Park Terrace is set to be complete around September/October this year, according to Lux Construction

A spokesman from LUX Construction said: “We are excited to announce a new project that we have recently started in Northampton. The project, located on Kingsley Park Terrace, is a rebuild of a fire damaged retail and residential property.

“The extensive works to this project include the construction of new foundations, external walls, and a new roof and coverings. A retail unit will be rebuilt on the ground floor with accommodation above.

“We understand that rebuilding a fire-damaged property can be a complex and challenging task. However, our team of experienced and skilled professionals are committed to delivering a finished product that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

“As a professional building company, we are committed to delivering a high-quality service to our clients. We have a strong reputation for providing excellent customer service and have many positive reviews from satisfied clients. We are confident that we have the expertise and experience to deliver a completed project that meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.”