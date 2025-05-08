Reform UK stormed through West Northamptonshire at the local elections on May 1, beating contenders to take on a majority administration in the council.

Reform ended the day with 42 councillors out of the 76 spaces on the unitary, with the Conservatives trailing behind as the biggest opposition party with just 17- down on their previous 57 elected members before polls opened on Thursday.

Along with a host of losses across the county, notably former Tory West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) leader Adam Brown and his deputy Matt Golby were ousted from their seats.

It’s clear to see that the big winners this year have been Reform, taking what was previously zero representation on the council to a 42-seat majority, with a 33 per cent vote share overall.

No leader for the party or overall council has been chosen yet. The group have entered into a process to prepare to take over the running of WNC and hand over from the Conservatives.

The Conservatives weren’t the only party to suffer heavy losses on election day. Labour’s grip and position as the largest opposition party has dwindled, shrinking from 20 elected members to just nine and dropping their overall vote share.

Wendy Randall, leader of the group in West Northants, was one of the many incumbent councillors to lose their seats as Reform seemed to eat into votes from both the left and the right. All Labour party candidates declined an opportunity to speak to the media at the count.

For a second year running, Julie Davenport has been elected as an independent councillor for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill. Following her suit, Ian McCord has been elected for the first time as an independent in his ward of Deanshanger and Paulerspury.

Click through our gallery to see all the councillors elected for WNC for the next four years.

