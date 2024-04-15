Here's all the land sold off by West Northants Council in the past three years – pocketing them £15 million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s all the land West Northants Council has sold off in the past three years – pocketing them a whopping £15 million.
This newspaper submitted a freedom of information request to WNC asking for data on all land parcels or properties sold by West Northants Council since April 2021, when the local authority was formed.
The highest priced piece of land was Buckton Fields, which is where thousands of new homes have been built by developers. That land was sold to developers for £13.2 million.
Questioning the sales, opposition councillor Danielle Stone said: "Once land is sold it has gone forever. If it has a development use we should be doing the development ourselves, keeping money, resources and profits local."
Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director for Place and Economy at WNC, said: “The council owns a large and varied estate that requires ongoing and active management to ensure that it is delivering the best outcomes for the residents of West Northamptonshire. Like any major land or property owner, it is sensible for the council to review its estate and ensure it delivers the best overall value, taking policy and financial matters into consideration, for the benefit of the residents of West Northamptonshire.
“The rationale for the Council considering the disposal of land can vary significantly, and we do often retain the land in order to deliver these functions ourselves, though this is largely used to meet established need, such as housing or employment opportunities, to assist with the regeneration/infrastructure for our communities, or in transferring land to the people who are best placed to deliver the service or look after it.”
Boughton West View Farm:
Location: Buckton Fields, Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 22/10/2021
Value: £13,290,000
Part disposal of Warwick Street Land:
Location: Daventry, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 02/06/2023
Value: £710,000
The Hill Shop (Supermarket):
Location: Cherry orchard Open Space (part of Delapre park)
Sold Date: 09/12/2021
Value: £522,500
Land known as The Piggeries:
Location: Banbury Road, Brackley
Sold Date: 12/01/2024
Value: £333,000
Land lying to the North West of the A508, Stoke Bruerne:
Location: Towcester, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 11/06/2021
Value: £58,000
Land adj to Orient House (Garden of remembrance):
Location: Abington Square, Northampton NN1 4AH
Sold Date: 02/11/2023
Value: £40,000
Land lying to the north west of the A508 Stoke Bruerne:
Location: Towcester, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 17/06/2021
Value: £20,350
Land at Brownlee Place:
Location: Wootton Fields, Northampton, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 06/07/2022
Value: £11,000
Land adj to 1 Middlemarch:
Location: Northampton NN3 8QY
Sold Date: 17/03/2023
Value: £3,200
Land adj to 84 Ringway:
Location: Northampton NN4 8SL
Sold Date: 06/01/2023
Value: £2,000
Land fronting 48 Churchill Avenue:
Location: Northampton NN3 6PF
Sold Date: 02/02/2023
Value: £1,000
Land at Dodmoor Bridge:
Location: Dodford Wharf, High Street, Weedon, Northampton NN7 4QP
Sold Date: 13/07/2022
Value: £240.30
Land adj to Cemetery:
Location: Farmclose Road, Northampton NN4 6HJ
Sold Date: 12/12/2022
Value: £1
Land adj to 44 Sidebrook Court:
Location: Northampton NN3 8UT
Sold Date: 09/05/2023
Value: £1
Boughton Rectory Farm:
Location: Brampton Lane, Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 22/10/2021
Value: £0
Land at Paulerspury Church of England Primary School:
Location: Paulerspury, Towcester, Northamptonshire
Sold Date: 01/09/2022
Value: £0
Council response
Mr Timmiss explained the rationale behind some of the sales. He said: “The Land at Dodmoor Bridge was a disposal back to the original landowner following completion of a highways scheme, this removed the ongoing liability for maintenance of land that was no longer required for the highways scheme.
“The land at Brownlee Place related to the sale of a small strip of land where the neighbouring landowner/developer had secured residential planning consent but had inadvertently included WNC land in that application. This allowed a small residential scheme to proceed while providing value to taxpayers.
“The disposal of sites such as Cherry Orchard Open Space, Farmclose Road related to transfers of land to parish councils. These disposals both removed the maintenance obligations from WNC but ensured that they were locally managed by the relevant parish council to best meet the needs of the local residents.
“Other disposals were of small parcels of land adjacent to existing residential properties. These sales provided additional garden and/or amenity space for residents while not impacting on the public realm, as well as making the maintenance more cost effective and providing value to the taxpayers.
“Boughton West View Farm is otherwise known as “Buckton Fields Phase III”. This land was held by the former county council with redevelopment in mind. While the sale of this property was to a private sector developer, the significant proceeds will allow the council to progress other priority schemes. Development of this scale and nature are complex and, at present, are often best served through a private sector developer.
“With any disposal, the Council always seeks to maximise the benefit for the residents of West Northamptonshire, whether this be through improved amenity, management or financial gains which support the extremely wide and varied services provide by the council.”