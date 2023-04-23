Here’s a round up of what’s going on in and around the town

Here's a round up of plans for in and around Northampton – including new restaurants, pub refurbishments, flats and much more.

The town is ever changing with new plans submitted to the council each week, so we’ve compiled a list of some of those proposals submitted in the past couple of months.

Other plans which have not be submitted to the council but are worth a mention include planned refurbishments for The King Billy in Commercial Street and The Five Bells pub in Bugbrooke.

Plans Here are some of the latest plans for in and around Northampton

Irish pub plans for Fish Street Plans have been submitted to transform a unit at the City Building in Fish Street into a 'Rosie O'Leary's' Irish boozer.

Flats at former night club Revised plans have been submitted to build 19 flats on land where the former Top of The Town nightclub used to be in Great Russell Street.

Former Cue Club site Plans have been unveiled to transform an abandoned Northampton snooker club, previously used as a base for gangsters, into student flats. Proposals have been submitted by developers to West Northants Council to convert 32 Bridge Street, formerly the Cue Club, into 20 student flats.

