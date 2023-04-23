News you can trust since 1931
Here's a list of planning applications submitted for in and around Northampton - including pub refurbishments, new restaurants and flats

Here’s a round up of what’s going on in and around the town

By Logan MacLeod
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 06:46 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 06:46 BST

Here's a round up of plans for in and around Northampton – including new restaurants, pub refurbishments, flats and much more.

The town is ever changing with new plans submitted to the council each week, so we’ve compiled a list of some of those proposals submitted in the past couple of months.

Other plans which have not be submitted to the council but are worth a mention include planned refurbishments for The King Billy in Commercial Street and The Five Bells pub in Bugbrooke.

Click through our gallery below to view some of the major plans for Northampton and surrounding areas.

Here are some of the latest plans for in and around Northampton

Here are some of the latest plans for in and around Northampton

Plans have been submitted to transform a unit at the City Building in Fish Street into a ‘Rosie O’Leary’s’ Irish boozer.

Plans have been submitted to transform a unit at the City Building in Fish Street into a 'Rosie O'Leary's' Irish boozer.

Revised plans have been submitted to build 19 flats on land where the former Top of The Town nightclub used to be in Great Russell Street.

Revised plans have been submitted to build 19 flats on land where the former Top of The Town nightclub used to be in Great Russell Street.

Plans have been unveiled to transform an abandoned Northampton snooker club, previously used as a base for gangsters, into student flats. Proposals have been submitted by developers to West Northants Council to convert 32 Bridge Street, formerly the Cue Club, into 20 student flats.

Plans have been unveiled to transform an abandoned Northampton snooker club, previously used as a base for gangsters, into student flats. Proposals have been submitted by developers to West Northants Council to convert 32 Bridge Street, formerly the Cue Club, into 20 student flats.

