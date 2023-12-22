Here are the top 10 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council hands out more than 41,000 in 2023
West Northamptonshire Council has issued 41,853 parking penalty charge notices (PCN’s) between January 1 and November 11.
Parking tickets in the town are £70 reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days or £50 reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.
WNC revealed it has received £994,525.52 in Parking Charge Notice fines between January 1 and December 19 this year.
The local authority also said it £800k in Pay and Display income between January 5 and December 7.
Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,410 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 11. On the same street in 2022, 2,209 tickets were issued, in 2021, it was 1,677, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.
Click through the list to see the top 10 most notorious streets for parking tickets in the town.