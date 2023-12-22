Here are the top 10 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council hands out more than 41,000 in 2023

The council says it has made around £1million from parking fines in 2023

West Northamptonshire Council has issued 41,853 parking penalty charge notices (PCN’s) between January 1 and November 11.

Parking tickets in the town are £70 reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days or £50 reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.

WNC revealed it has received £994,525.52 in Parking Charge Notice fines between January 1 and December 19 this year.

The local authority also said it £800k in Pay and Display income between January 5 and December 7.

Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,410 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 11. On the same street in 2022, 2,209 tickets were issued, in 2021, it was 1,677, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.

Click through the list to see the top 10 most notorious streets for parking tickets in the town.

1 . Abington Street Abington Street was the worst affected street as 2,410 drivers were slapped with yellow tickets between January 1 and November 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Cliftonville Cliftonville was the second worst ticketed street as 1,272 fines were slapped on driver's windscreens between January 1 and November 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . St Giles Street In at third was St Giles street, with 1,271 fines slapped on driver's windscreens between January 1 and November 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales