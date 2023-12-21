News you can trust since 1931
Here are the top 10 fly-tipping hotspots in Northampton in 2023 – with one area notorious for rubbish dumping

Is your street on the list?
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT

Here are the top 10 fly-tipping hotspots in Northampton this year – and one area was particularly notorious for rogue rubbish dumping.

A freedom of information request submitted by this newspaper to West Northants Council has revealed the top 10 streets for fly-tipping this year.

Judging by the data, Semilong is drowning in a sea of rubbish, as four streets in that area made the top 10.

Click here to report fly-tipping to WNC.

Click through our gallery to see the list from first to last.

-

1. Top 10 fly-tipping hotspots in Northampton in 2023

- Photo: Google

Billing Brook Road had the most fly-tips this year with 48 reports

2. Fly-tipping hotpots in Northampton in 2023

Billing Brook Road had the most fly-tips this year with 48 reports Photo: Google

In second is Essex Street, Semilong, with 39 reports of rubbish dumping

3. Fly-tipping hotspots in Northampton in 2023

In second is Essex Street, Semilong, with 39 reports of rubbish dumping Photo: Google

Baker Street in Semilong takes third place with 36 reports

4. Top fly-tipping hotspots in Northampton in 2023

Baker Street in Semilong takes third place with 36 reports Photo: Google

