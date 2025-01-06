Helping residents stay on top of payments with new text/SMS reminders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire residents will benefit from a new service which launches on Tuesday, 7 January and is designed to help them stay on top of important council payments.

West Northamptonshire Council’s new SMS / text messaging reminder service will help residents manage their overdue payments to the council.

This service is an additional step in the Council’s payment reminder process and complements the traditional reminder letters, which will continue to be sent if payments remain outstanding. The text/SMS reminders are designed to make it easier for residents to stay on top of their payments in a secure, straightforward way.

The new reminders will come from ‘WestNhantsC’, ensuring residents can easily recognise the communication as genuine. Each message will include a secure link beginning with ‘https://info.westnorthants.gov.uk’, followed by a unique identifier tied to the recipient’s account. This format protects residents’ personal data and ensures the process is simple and secure.

By clicking the link in the text/SMS, residents will be directed to a secure, Council branded webpage. There, they will be asked to verify their identity. This added security measure helps protect personal information while providing a straightforward way for residents to view their account details. Once verified, they will have access to any outstanding payments and be able to choose from a range of payment options. For those needing further assistance, the page will also include links to resources such as the Council’s Money & Debt Advice service.

Cllr Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is all about making life that little bit easier for our residents. We all know how busy things can get, and it’s easy for important payments to slip through the cracks. These new SMS reminders are a simple and secure way to help people stay on top of things without added stress.

"It’s not just about payments—it’s about giving people the tools and support they need, whether that’s managing their finances or accessing advice when they need it. We want to make sure everyone feels confident and supported, and this service is just one of the many steps we’re taking to improve the experience of interacting with the Council.”

West Northamptonshire Council is committed to protecting residents from fraud and ensuring the safety of their personal information. The reminders will never ask for sensitive details such as passwords or bank account numbers. If residents ever have concerns about the authenticity of a message, they are encouraged visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/benefits/debt-and-money-advice-service/digital-payment-reminders to see examples of messages that the Council could send.