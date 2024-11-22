Help shape the future of 0-19 children’s services in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) are inviting residents and stakeholders to share their views and to help shape the delivery of the 0-19 Healthy Child Programme (0-19 HCP) services, also known as 0-19 Universal Children’s Services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership aims to enhance the support provided to families across West Northamptonshire, starting April 2025.

The 0-19 universal Children’s Services offer a range of health and wellbeing services designed to support the development of children and young people. These services include face to face health contacts, health and development reviews, health promotion, early support, and digital resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC and NHFT are seeking feedback from the community on the proposed changes to the 0-19 service delivery. Feedback will help to identify and address any issues or gaps, ensuring that the services meet the needs of all families in West Northamptonshire.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “This partnership with NHFT represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the health and development of children and young people in our community. We encourage everyone to participate in the survey and share their valuable feedback to help us shape the future of these essential services.”

We encourage all residents and stakeholders to share their views by completing the survey by midnight on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Please use the following address to view the plans and have your say: westnorthants.citizenspace.com/public-health/delivery-of-0-19-services/

If the proposals are supported, WNC and NHFT will begin the partnership agreement to deliver the new 0-19 Universal Children’s Services from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2033. Feedback from this consultation will be used to refine the service specification.