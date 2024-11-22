Help shape the future of 0-19 children’s services in West Northamptonshire
This partnership aims to enhance the support provided to families across West Northamptonshire, starting April 2025.
The 0-19 universal Children’s Services offer a range of health and wellbeing services designed to support the development of children and young people. These services include face to face health contacts, health and development reviews, health promotion, early support, and digital resources.
WNC and NHFT are seeking feedback from the community on the proposed changes to the 0-19 service delivery. Feedback will help to identify and address any issues or gaps, ensuring that the services meet the needs of all families in West Northamptonshire.
Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “This partnership with NHFT represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the health and development of children and young people in our community. We encourage everyone to participate in the survey and share their valuable feedback to help us shape the future of these essential services.”
We encourage all residents and stakeholders to share their views by completing the survey by midnight on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Please use the following address to view the plans and have your say: westnorthants.citizenspace.com/public-health/delivery-of-0-19-services/
If the proposals are supported, WNC and NHFT will begin the partnership agreement to deliver the new 0-19 Universal Children’s Services from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2033. Feedback from this consultation will be used to refine the service specification.