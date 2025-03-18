Have you considered standing for election as a councillor?

Potential candidates are reminded that the window of opportunity to stand as a candidate in the upcoming local elections on Thursday, 1 May is now open.

With the West Northamptonshire Council and Parish/Town Councils elections coming up, now is the time for those who are considering standing for election to get involved and help shape the future of your communities.

These roles provide residents with the opportunity to be directly involved in decisions that impact their neighbourhoods. Elected for a four-year term, councillors serve as the voice of their community, working closely with neighbours to create positive changes that influence every aspect of daily life. Whether it is improving parks, supporting schools, or ensuring that vital services are available for those in need, stepping forward as a candidate allows residents to shape the changes that matter most.

Councillors are there to support their local area in many ways. They help residents by responding to concerns, investigating issues, and working on solutions that improve everyday life. They keep people informed about what’s happening locally, whether by attending meetings, working with parish councils, or sharing key updates. The role also involves attending council meetings, reading reports, and helping to shape policies that make a lasting impact. Crucially, councillors work with a range of partners, from the police and healthcare providers to schools and voluntary groups, ensuring that the community’s needs are met through collaboration and strong leadership.

As part of the process, nomination papers (applications) should be submitted from until Wednesday, 2 April 2025. An appointment system at various locations across the area, will be used to process nominations efficiently. For location information or to book an appointment, please visit our website.

Anna Earnshaw, Returning Officer for the local election in West Northamptonshire said

"Standing for local elections isn’t just about taking on a role – it’s about making a real difference in the lives of our neighbours. Every day, I see how our local decisions can improve the quality of life in our community, from safer parks and better schools to services that truly support families in need.

“When you step up to serve, you help build a community where everyone’s voice is heard and every issue matters. I believe that by working together, we can create a brighter future for all of us. This is your chance to bring about change in the areas you care about most, and to make our community a place we are all proud to call home."

For further information about the election process, eligibility criteria, and how you can get involved, please visit our Elections 2025 page.