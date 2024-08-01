Green light for 60 new homes to be built on country land on the edge of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reserved matter plans have now been approved to build 60 new homes on land on the edge of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council has approved the Vistry Group, in collaboration with the emh group, to build a new housing estate on land off Towcester Road in Milton Malsor, near the motocross track.

Outline plans were approved for this site in 2022 but July 2024 has seen the reserved matters approved, meaning works can now start.

The new development will feature two, three and four-bedroom homes. According to planning documents, 30 percent of these homes will be designated as 'affordable' housing, and a children's play area will be included on-site.

The project will also invest over £550,000 in the local community.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to receive full planning permission for this exciting new development, which will not only address the community's housing needs but also blend with the local environment.

“We're excited to work with emh to contribute to Northampton's growth and to be entrusted with building these much-needed new homes. This project will enhance the area's unique character and bring over half a million pounds in local investment, creating a thriving and sustainable community.”

Chris Jones, Executive Director of Development at emh, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Vistry Group on this new affordable housing development in Northampton. The scheme has been thoughtfully designed with the needs of local people, community, green spaces, and the environment in mind. We look forward to seeing the development progress in the coming months.”

The application highlights existing local infrastructure, including Tesco Extra Mereway, Abbeyfield School, the M1, the railway station, and more.

A new access point for cars will be created, with parking provided via shared private drives.