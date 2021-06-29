Grade II listed Northampton town centre building to be converted into block of 14 flats

Plans to build a block of 14 flats at a Grade II listed Northampton town centre building have been given the green light.

West Northamptonshire Council has approved plans to convert the office space at Oriel House, in Sheep Street, into one and two-bed homes.

Planning papers say the 'high-quality' homes will help meet local needs.

Oriel House in Sheep Street

A statement in the paper said: "This will contribute towards delivering much-needed additional housing in Northamptonshire.

"The development will ensure a good standard of living for all future residents as a result of a high-quality design and layout."

The building's façade is the specific part of the property which is listed and will not be changed, according to the plans.

The property backs onto the busy Broad Street, which will be a secondary entrance for residents.

Planning papers added: "The main residential entrance is accessed from Sheep Street.

"There is a secondary entrance to the rear of the building accessed through automated gates and will be in a permanent closed position to reduce the incidences of nuisance and ASB associated with the space being colonised by the homeless and drug users."

Northampton International Academy is just 0.3 miles up the road, but according to the plans the site will not cause further traffic issues.

There will be 11 car parking spots, and a bike shelter inside the building.