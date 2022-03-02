Furious residents slam 'greedy developer's' plans to build flats and a restaurant along major Northampton road

Residents in a busy Northampton estate have fiercely objected to plans to demolish a nearby shop and build a three-storey building comprised of flats and a restaurant.

Locals have criticised the proposals to demolish the one-storey Family Shopper store in Portland Place, just off the Wellingborough Road, and convert it into a restaurant, shop and takeaway on the ground floor, and 14 flats on the upper floors.

Planning papers say there would be four one-bed and 10 two-bed flats, plus 24 spaces for cycle storage.

Family Shopper could be demolished and turned into a restaurant and 14 flats

Portland Place and Exeter Place residents have highlighted parking, noise pollution, littering and anti-social behaviour as major causes for concern if the plans are approved.

Dee O'Neill, who has been on the estate since the 1980's, said she received a 'shock' when she saw the plans.

She said: "To knock down Family Shopper and replace it with a three-storey building, on such a small piece of land, is a shock.

"When the architect put these plans together why haven't they thought about Portland Place being a residential area?

This is what the restaurant and flats could look like according to the applicant

"Residents living in Portland Place already have problems with the combined 43 restaurants and takeaways within 0.4 miles of the estate.

"People's takeaway litter is normally strewn all over the estate, there will be lots of noise due to late night trading and people being able to gain entry into the communal areas of flats.

"Now parking, that's another question. Where are these people going to park as we don't have enough parking spaces already for the residents.

"No wonder the residents are in uproar about these plans. There's no consideration."

Exeter Place resident Michael Spittles said he is also against the proposals.

He said: "We are against this. We already have 94 takeaways in Wellingborough Road, not to mention up to 30-plus in Kettering Road.

"There will be more noise, more rubbish and more anti social behaviour if this plan gets the council's backing

"We don't have much parking in Portland Place and what we have got will no doubt be used up by the new residents of this block of unwanted flats."

Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said she has already lodged her objections.

She said: "This is another example of developer's greed. We need quality homes, not cheap rabbit hutches.

"This proposal is over development. It will add pressure to an area already under immense pressure.

"It will add to the turbulence we are experiencing with transitory and shifting populations, which leads to a lack of buy in to the community and anti-social behaviour.

"It's a bad idea to put residences over food outlets with the risk of noise and pollution from cooling systems.

"There will be nuisance caused by commercial waste, domestic waste and the constant noise from customers late at night."

The applicant, Mr Sivasamboo, said there would be a need for a maximum of 19 parking spaces, although, he added, many people in the area do not own their own cars.

The applicant said: "This transport statement supports the proposed development and finds no need for concern in terms of impact on parking or traffic safety, and on the contrary provides an excellent opportunity to add vitality and sustainable living to this area."