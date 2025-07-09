Frustrated villager slams WNC over 'pathetic' year-long closure of busy bridge near Northampton

A frustrated village resident near Northampton has hit out over the ongoing closure of a key bridge out of the village – and has called the council’s response ‘pathetic’.

Bugbrooke resident Luke Christians says the railway bridge between Bugbrooke and Gayton – which links the village to surrounding areas – has been “properly shut for a year”, after years of temporary traffic lights that he says should have led to a permanent fix long ago.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, he said: “Yeah, it's an issue. It's been shut for God knows how long now. Before that, there were temporary traffic lights on there for about five years. The cost of them for five years would have paid for a new bridge tenfold.”

Since the closure, residents have been forced to take long detours.

Luke said: “To get out of the village now, the only way to go is through South Northamptonshire. It’s turned into a 20-mile journey to get into town. It used to take ten minutes – now it’s half an hour to get to Sixfields. And if there’s a problem on the motorway, you can’t avoid it.

“It's obviously costing us more to get to work. Fuel, car wear and tear – because we’re going down dodgy back roads all the time.”

He added: “You’re getting up an hour early to get to work. Every day. For a year.

“It’s a main road out of the village. We’ve only got two, and one of them is totally cut off. The other one’s now overloaded – traffic’s doubled at least."

Luke says lorries – particularly from the nearby Heygates business – are making the situation worse.

He said: “There are at least four lorries a day and the roads aren’t great. The roads around here are in such poor condition. That bridge is wrecked, and now all the other roads are getting ruined too. The reason that bridge is knackered is because everybody – including the lorries – trundles over it day in, day out. It was built in the 1930s.”

What has frustrated Luke the most is the lack of communication from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), which is responsible for the closure.

He said: “Nobody seems to know what's going on. There’s no communication. When we've contacted the council, they don’t tell us anything.”

The Chronicle & Echo contacted both WNC and Network Rail for comment.

Network Rail said: “I would advise you to please contact the council on this for further details, as the road closure is their decision.”

A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Council said: “The bridge remains closed because it is unsafe. Traffic management was in place to reduce stress on the road, but during investigations and design of a permanent solution, the damage was found to be more severe.

“We have proposed a solution which requires approval and coordination from Network Rail. We are working with Network Rail on this and are keen to find a resolution as soon as possible. At this stage, we can’t offer a timescale for the work.”

In response, Luke said: “It’s pathetic, isn’t it? I mean, it’s a non-response. It’s about as helpful as a chocolate fireguard.”

He believes the company operating HGVs in the area should help resolve the issue.

He said: “I think they should either pay for the repairs, or be allowed to build a relief road out the back of their site near Junction 16 of the M1. It’s the shortest distance in the world – it just makes sense.”

Heygates has been contacted for comment.