The former leader of West Northamptonshire Council who is facing allegations of domestic abuse has resigned from the Conservative party.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn has been accused of domestic violence in a report on the BBC, as well as in two national newspapers. Mr Nunn said at the time that he “strenuously denies” the allegations made against him.

There has been mounting pressure for him to also resign as a councillor. A fresh report published by the BBC today reported an email from South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom stating that the policy if an MP was under investigation for similar offences was that they would resign from the party and that it was “unacceptable” that Councillor Nunn remained a member of the Conservative Party.

Jonathan Nunn

Councillor Nunn issued a statement earlier today, stating: “I fully recognise the merit of the parliamentary system which sees elected members leave their party group during active investigations, and I would propose that this is adopted by the WNC Conservative group as policy.

“I am therefore voluntarily resigning the group whip, in accordance with that policy.”

The new leader of the Conservative Group in West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Adam Brown, said: “I welcome councillor Nunn’s decision to accept the practise adopted in Parliament and allow both our group and the council to concentrate on the vital services we provide to residents.”

Since the allegations were made public, some Conservative councillors have spoken out against their former leader. However, much of the 63-member Tory majority has remained silent on the issue.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan has spoken out today (Friday, May 3). She said on X: “The recent public broadcast from the BBC Look East investigation put serious allegations of continual acts of domestic abuse from a number of unconnected women over a period of 30 years and are at odds with councillor Nunn's public version of events. These accusations are grave and of the most utmost seriousness.

“As elected officials, we are all accountable to the public and stand by the Nolan Principles of Public Life. They set the minimum standards of behaviour. Cllr Nunn has the right to refute these allegations. This is his right, but this must be done outside of the Council Conservative group and the Conservative Party.