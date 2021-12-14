Former care home transformed into 20-home housing scheme for vulnerable adults in Northampton

A new housing scheme for adults with brain injuries and mental health needs has opened in Northampton.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) opened Moray Lodge on Thursday (December 7) on the site of a former care home in Duston.

It is made up of 20 self-contained apartments providing independent supported living for residents, with 24-hour support available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the council Jonathan Nunn (left), Andrew Lewer MP (left middle) and deputy leader Adam Brown (right middle) attended the site's opening

The new build project also includes staff offices, therapy rooms and communal gardens, providing spaces for residents to get the treatment they need and to socialise with friends, family and other residents in a comfortable, safe space designed to meet their needs.

Helen Town, from NPH, said: “I’m extremely proud of this new development, which meets an ongoing need for supported housing in Northampton.

"The building and surrounding green space has been thoughtfully designed and all the new homes have been built to a high specification with sustainability at the heart of the design.

"We worked extremely hard to make sure the new homes allowed residents to feel comfortable and supported in homes that work for them.

Moray Lodge

"We’re delighted to see the new residents moving in, and everyone at NPH wishes them all the best.

"I’d like to thank West Northamptonshire Council and our care providers for their support throughout this project.”

The redevelopment of Moray Lodge began in 2019, after it was recognised by the local authority that additional housing was needed for those with acquired brain injuries and mental health problems.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader at WNC, said: “We are delighted to see the opening of Moray Lodge. Providing a safe, stable, and supportive place to live can be the key to unlocking better outcomes for vulnerable people.

Moray Lodge

"Working with our partners we recognised the need for more self-contained accommodation for people in West Northants with support needs, to help them live happier independent lives.

"We know this independence can have an enormous positive impact on an individual’s quality of life from their physical and mental health to their engagement with the community.”

Residents have started moving into their new homes in the past few weeks, and their 24/7 care is being provided by Leonard Cheshire and Creative Support.

Leonard Cheshire CEO Ruth Owen said: “I’m very excited about Moray Lodge and what we’re trying to achieve by developing more supported living spaces. The partnership with NPH is indicative of the type of collaboration necessary to provide accommodation and support that can enhance quality of life for people with ABI and encourage more inclusive communities.”

Elizabeth Smith, area manager at Creative Support added: “We are so excited to be part of this wonderful new partnership with NPH and WNC, we’re pleased to see the need for mental health services being recognised in this way."

This is the second new supported living development NPH has completed this year.