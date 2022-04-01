Fitzy hits out as council fails to reply to 9,000-strong petition against plans to relocate Northampton market

Veteran Northampton market trader Fitzy has reacted to the council ignoring his petition against plans to relocate the market, which has gained 9,000 signatures in one month.

Northampton residents have also reacted to the council opening another public consultation into the Market Square redevelopment.

Market traders have been furious ever since being told last month (March) that stalls will be moved to a car park on the edge of Northampton town centre for up to two years.

Fitzy (left) has slammed the council's plans

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has identified Commercial Street car park, alongside the Carlsberg Roundabout, as their preferred site for the market once an £8.4million revamp of the Market Square gets under way in August.

Councillors insist the move will enable the whole market to be kept together.

This week, this newspaper asked the council about Fitzy's 9,000-strong petition but received no direct response.

Reacting to the council's lack of response, Fitzy said: "That's up to them isn't it, there's nothing I can do about that. They will pay for it one way or the other, probably at the next local election.

"It doesn't surprise me. What can I do? I'll keep trying. I'll try and get 15,000, I'll get as many as I can.

"I'm not doing this for myself, I'm doing it for the people of Northampton because once this is gone it's gone.

"Two years in Commercial Street, there's no coming back from that, then there won't be anything left in the town centre. What WNC is doing is barmy.

"I went down to Commercial Street this week, I cannot believe where the council is putting us. It is depressing.

"People won't forgive the Tories if they do this. People will be talking about this in 30 years time.

"They should put a statue of me up in the Market Square pointing towards the Town Hall saying, 'I told you so'. I've got a cartoon of that, actually."

On Thursday, WNC invited members of the public to give their views on what they would like to see at the market once construction work is complete.

The majority of Chronicle & Echo readers criticised the consultation.

Teresa Brown said: "Market traders will fill the space, nothing else is needed there.

"We need them all back and take our once great town back to the 60s and 70s. Scrap the plans for the flats.

"Lower the rents to encourage the big stores back. That's what Northampton people want to see.”

Mike Harries commented: "If the council do not reply to a 9,000 strong petition, why would they respond to individual ideas?"

However, there were some comments in agreement with the council's plans.

Adi Spicer said: "Let's face facts, the town is in decline due to online shopping and supermarkets. We need a reason to head into town, the market needs updating.”