A veteran trader has called on council to “go to the lion's den and talk to angry people” about the future of Northampton's market.

Market traders and shoppers have been furious after being told in February that stalls will be moved to a car park on the edge of Northampton town centre for up to two years.

West Northamptonshire Council has identified Commercial Street car park, alongside the Carlsberg Roundabout, as its preferred site for the market once an £8.4 million revamp of the Market Square gets under way in August.

Councillors insist the move will enable the whole market to be kept together.

However, Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick started a physical petition against the council's plans which has, in about one month, gained 9,000 signatures.

Fitzy, who has been trading on the market for 58 years, slammed the council's initial public consultation which only gained the views of 1,000 people.

The 72-year-old is now calling on the council to redo its consultation and hold it at the Market Square.

He said: "Apparently WNC is having another consultation. I told them to bring it to the market, not the Grosvenor Centre, that's where they held it before. Bring it down here into the lion's den, I told them.

"This consultation needs to be on the market. Councillors would get the feel of things, they will see the angry people, I know they don't want to see that but they should come out here and face the public, see what people think of the plans, people are absolutely horrified.

"I told WNC that its first consultation was flawed. It was flawed. I've proved that with my petition."

When asked if WNC councillors have it in them to make a U-turn, Fitzy said: "They've got to see sense on this. Nobody can understand what they're doing and why they're doing it in the way they are.

"Everybody is saying we should be relocated to Abington Street but WNC shut the door every time we mention it."

Reacting to this, he said: "People all want to tell me their stories of the market when they sign the petition. It's heartening to hear. It's also very heartening to hear how people are disgusted, they are disgusted with the Conservatives. The people of Northampton will never forgive them for this.

"Some days I feel good about the petition, some days I think, 'is the council going to take any notice?'. When I see people queuing up to sign, it's heartening. People are right behind me on this one. I am right, 100 per cent right on this, but I can't get it through to the council."

Fitzy said he plans on handing the petition into the council once it has formally submitted the plans to refurbish the Market Square.

"The petition will be given to the council when it applies for planning permission. I'll deliver it personally. They can't ignore that, surely?,” he added.