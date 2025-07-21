Fire-damaged Grade II listed building in Northampton to be DEMOLISHED this week – as police reveal latest update on arson investigation

A fire-damaged building in Northampton town centre is being DEMOLISHED this week – as police reveal latest update from arson investigation.

A section of Sheep Street in Northampton town centre has been closed to pedestrians and cyclists from Monday July 21 while the site of the redundant Ex-Servicemen’s Club is being demolished.

West Northants Council (WNC), responsible for the closure, said: “A section of the street has been closed to pedestrians and cyclists, to help keep people safe while a fire-hit building is demolished.”

According to traffic reports, Sheep Street is expected to reopen on Monday July 28. WNC has been contacted to confirm this.

The building was badly damaged and partially collapsed in a large fire that started just before 6am on Sunday, March 30.

At the time, thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen across the town. Sheep Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians soon after, and a cordon was set up around the scene.

Firefighters stayed at the site for three days, leaving on the evening of Tuesday April 1, after completing a fire investigation and ensuring all hotspots were extinguished.

Northamptonshire Police previously confirmed they were treating the fire as deliberate.

On Monday a police spokeswoman said: “The investigation continues to identify who may have been responsible for this fire, but there have been no arrests in connection with this incident.”

Reacting, David Cosby Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents previously said ‘when these buildings are left vacant and unmonitored, they become vulnerable’.

A David Cosby spokesman said: “Sad to see yet another historic building in Northampton damaged by fire. The former Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Sheep Street – Grade II listed and long disused – went up in flames on the morning of the fire.

“It seems to be part of a growing pattern. Over the last few years, there have been a string of fires affecting empty or neglected heritage buildings across the town. While each case is different, it's hard not to wonder what is driving this trend.

“In many cases, buildings like these fall into a sort of limbo – too expensive to restore under current planning constraints, too restricted to adapt easily, and with little incentive for short-term use. Some are held speculatively, waiting for values to rise. Others suffer simply because there is no viable plan in place.

“When these buildings are left vacant and unmonitored, they become vulnerable – not only to decay and vandalism, but sometimes to more cynical outcomes. While no assumptions can or should be made in any individual case, the pattern does raise questions about whether current systems unintentionally create conditions where buildings are worth more damaged than saved.

“Perhaps flexible, phased planning consents that make it easier to bring buildings back into use step by step would help. Temporary or “meanwhile” uses – such as studios, workshops, or pop-up venues – might keep buildings alive while long-term plans develop. Modest financial incentives and clearer guidance on heritage retrofit could also go a long way in making these projects stack up.

“Whatever the cause, the outcome is the same: another piece of Northampton’s history at risk of being lost. If we want to stop this cycle, we need to think seriously about how we make heritage buildings viable.”