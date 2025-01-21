Fewer spaces available in Northampton town centre car park as old light fittings replaced
Work started in St John’s Car Park on Monday (January 20), with the number of spaces available reduced while the work takes place.
According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the work is expected to be completed “sometime next week”.
Posting on social media, WNC said: “Work is underway to replace the old light fittings in St John's car park in Northampton, temporarily reducing the number of available parking spaces.
“Work started today and is expected to be completed sometime next week. Thank you for your patience.”
Other council-owned car parks in Northampton town centre include Mayorhold, St Michael’s, Grosvenor multi-storey, Upper Mounts and more.
