Fewer spaces available in Northampton town centre car park as old light fittings replaced

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fewer spaces will be available to drivers in a Northampton town centre car park, while work takes place to replace old light fittings.

Work started in St John’s Car Park on Monday (January 20), with the number of spaces available reduced while the work takes place.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the work is expected to be completed “sometime next week”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, WNC said: “Work is underway to replace the old light fittings in St John's car park in Northampton, temporarily reducing the number of available parking spaces.

Fewer spaces will be available in St John's Car Park as work is taking place to replace old light fittings.Fewer spaces will be available in St John's Car Park as work is taking place to replace old light fittings.
Fewer spaces will be available in St John's Car Park as work is taking place to replace old light fittings.

“Work started today and is expected to be completed sometime next week. Thank you for your patience.”

Other council-owned car parks in Northampton town centre include Mayorhold, St Michael’s, Grosvenor multi-storey, Upper Mounts and more.

Related topics:NorthamptonWorkWest Northamptonshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice