‘Enough is enough’: Here’s what some of the 700 objections said against 100-home plans on much-loved Northampton woodland

Hundreds of residents have voiced anger over plans to build up to 100 new homes on land beside Harlestone Firs – with many saying Northampton has “had enough” of large-scale development.

More than 500 objections were submitted through Harlestone Parish Council, forming part of the 731 objection letters received in total by West Northamptonshire Council.

The outline application, submitted by Barwood Development Securities Ltd, is due to go before the planning committee on October 25.

Despite more than 700 objections, WNC planning officers have recommended approval, subject to conditions and a legal agreement securing affordable housing, open space and financial contributions to local services.

The homes would be built on a five-hectare site (pictured) off Harlestone Road and York Way, on the edge of the Harlestone Firs woodland

The homes would be built on a five-hectare site off Harlestone Road and York Way, on the edge of the Harlestone Firs woodland, with vehicle access from York Way.

A spokesperson for Barwood Land said the proposed development would “round off the built-up area of Northampton, creating a high-quality gateway and transition into the surrounding woodland and rural areas.”

However, 731 people disagree. Many say the plans threaten the area’s last remaining green spaces and come on top of a wave of construction nearby, including 3,000 homes at Dallington Grange and the completed but still unopened North West Relief Road.

One objector wrote: “Please don’t ruin the only beautiful thing we have left in Northampton. We have over 3,000 houses going up – we don’t need any more.”

Another said local services are already stretched: “Doctors, schools and roads in Duston are already overburdened. More housing will only add to these problems.”

Others warned the development would damage the historic woodland and its wildlife.

“This will be the start of the rot,” one resident said. “If this piece is built on, all of it behind will be at risk. These trees are our heritage in Duston. Please respect the integrity of the forest on that side of the road.”

Several residents of Harlestone Manor said they were told when buying their homes that no further building would take place on the land. One couple wrote: “Please do not spoil the area and approach into the Firs with even more houses. The only part we’d agree to is a small café, shop or play area – not another estate.”

Many residents described years of disruption from nearby construction, with complaints about traffic, noise and damage to local roads. One objection detailed issues such as early morning deliveries, blocked driveways, litter, mud on pavements and unsafe driving by contractors.

“We have currently got seven different developers building within a two-mile radius,” the resident said. “Enough is enough. Look elsewhere to build homes – this area is full.”

Others raised fears over traffic, pollution and the loss of green space.

“The roads can’t handle the traffic and the schools and doctors can’t cope,” another said. “You push everyone to be more eco but you’re destroying green land. What about the wildlife you’re driving out?”

Another added: “By the time some kids grow up, there won’t even be any green left in Northampton.”

Many objections also referenced the Harlestone Neighbourhood Development Plan, adopted in 2022, which seeks to protect the parish’s rural character and prevent coalescence between Harlestone and Northampton. Residents argue the site forms part of a designated Green Wedge, which the plan says should remain undeveloped.

A widely shared template letter stated: “This development is incongruent with the Green Wedge policy. It is outside the scope of plan-led development and incompatible with the Harlestone Neighbourhood Development Plan, which recognises tranquillity as important to residents. Please refuse permission for development on this land.”