Employment, investment, and innovation set to grow in West Northant following launch of new Economic Growth strategy

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has set an ambitious strategy to grow the local economy inclusively and sustainably with a focus on increasing productivity and skills.

Businesses in West Northamptonshire will gain greater support to access funding, support networks, and innovation hubs - helping them expand, improve productivity, and create new employment opportunities, following the adoption of the new Economic Growth strategy.

The strategy, which was launched in draft form at the West Northants Economic Growth Summit at Silverstone Museum last week (24 February), sets out an ambitious vision to drive business growth, job creation, and investment while ensuring West Northamptonshire remains a great place to live, work, visit, and do business. It focuses on twelve key priorities to deliver long-term economic success, with business growth and innovation being central to the plan as well as supporting local businesses to scale up; promoting entrepreneurship; and attracting inward investment.

The strategy establishes a proactive focus on driving innovative technologies and attracting inward investment from sectors including Advanced Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Clean Energy, Advanced Logistics, Motorsport and Creative and Digital. There is also a recognition of the importance of the Foundation and Experience economies to maintain a high quality of life, including enhancing healthcare, local high streets and growing existing sector strengths.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "The Economic Growth strategy reflects our commitment to building a dynamic and resilient local economy that benefits everyone. Through this plan, local businesses will gain greater access to funding and residents will directly benefit from economic growth, whether through increased job opportunities, access to training and upskilling programmes, or improved career pathways.

“The proactive focus on inward investment and sectors which will increase productivity and skill levels will be essential to realising West Northamptonshire’s potential. We want to increase life chances, improve pride in place and showcase West Northants as a must-invest destination. Our focus on regenerating town centres will enhance the local experience, making these areas more attractive for visitors while encouraging local spending and supporting independent businesses.

“Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements, including better transport and digital connectivity, will not only support business growth but also make it easier for residents to access work, education, and essential services. By embedding sustainability at the heart of our approach, we are also promoting green jobs and industries, creating a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations."

Skills, employment, and inclusion are prioritised in the strategy as well as working closely with education providers and businesses to develop a highly skilled workforce through apprenticeships, training programmes, and career development initiatives that match employer needs. Plans to invest in infrastructure and connectivity to improve transport links, digital connectivity, and commercial spaces, making it easier for businesses to operate and for residents to access job opportunities, are also outlined in the strategy.

Additionally, the strategy commits to town centre and place-based regeneration, revitalising urban areas to make them more attractive for businesses, residents, and visitors with an enhanced retail, leisure, and cultural offering to boost footfall and strengthen local economies.

Developed in collaboration with businesses, education providers, and key stakeholders, the strategy – which was given the go ahead by councillors at yesterday’s (March 4) Cabinet meeting - ensures that local needs and aspirations are at the heart of West Northamptonshire’s economic growth plans.

A new brand and website ( www.investinwestnorthants.co.uk) and LinkedIn has also been created to drive inward investment to the area and encourage new businesses and enterprise sectors to locate to West Northamptonshire. The Council will also feature at this year’s UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) to showcase West Northamptonshire as a must visit destination for global businesses.

View the strategy on the West Northamptonshire Council website via www.westnorthants.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=143&MId=1441&Ver=4