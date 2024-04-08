Drone footage shows latest state of delayed multi-million pound relief road on the edge of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look at drone footage which shows the latest progress at a controversially delayed major relief road in Northampton.

Frustrations grow as the controversial Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) is still yet to be opened...one week after its targeted completion date.

At the time of writing (Monday, April 8), no new reopening date has yet been confirmed. WNC is reportedly planning a media statement but it is not known when this will be published.

Here's how the Sandy Lane Relief road is currently looking

One ‘frustrated’ Duston resident has taken it upon themselves to fly a drone over the site to see what progress has been made 10 months in and counting – click here to watch the video on YouTube.

Developers, Miller Homes, are in the process of building the northern section of the new Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR), which sits parallel to the old Sandy Lane.

Miller Homes has revealed the northern section of the road will reopen in April, although an exact reopening date is yet to be confirmed.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) highways board said Sandy Lane was going to be closed from June 2023 until March 31 2024.

It was assumed the road would then reopen on April 1 but this has yet to be happen.

WNC told this newspaper that it was unable to comment at this time but assured it would provide an update when there is further information to share.

Speaking to the Chron last week, Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr Adam Brown (Bugbrooke Ward), said he too could not yet confirm the opening date of the SLRR.

Cllr Brown added: “I have consistently highlighted residents’ concerns to officers, arranged and attended multiple meetings on the issue, and pushed for the swiftest possible resolution to all the difficulties in the area.

"I will continue to do this until all the issues are resolved.”

The Chron has contacted Councillor Brown for the latest update this week.

Frustrated residents have voiced concerns on social media while Duston Parish Council waded into the row last week and said clarity from WNC remains ‘elusive’.