Demolition works set to begin soon at former M&S and BHS buildings in Northampton

Demolition works at the former M&S and BHS buildings in Northampton are set to begin soon to make way for 200 'high-quality' flats.

West Northants Council (WNC) is set to begin demolition work this June on the former M&S, BHS, and Job Centre buildings in Northampton town centre, as part of a major redevelopment scheme funded by the Government’s Towns Fund.

Preparatory works will start on Monday (June 2), with full demolition – led by specialist contractor Colemans – expected to begin in mid-June, according to WNC.

The affected buildings are located on Abington Street, Wellington Street, and Wood Street, and this phase of the project is expected to be completed by early 2026, according to West Northants Council.

Contractors will begin demolition of the former town centre stores starting with the Abington Street side.

The scheme will clear the way for a new development featuring more than 200 build-to-rent homes above modern retail and leisure spaces.

According to WNC, this will be the first development of its kind in Northampton, with all homes to be owned and operated by a single provider.

The project is being supported by £9.7 million from the Towns Fund. The council’s timeline states:

Works start on site – Summer 2027

The sites to be demolished, highlighted in red, spans Abington Street, Wellington Street, and Wood Street

Works finish – Summer 2032

Project opening – Summer 2032

Reform councillor James Petter, deputy leader of WNC and cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Northampton. The regeneration of this site is not just about removing outdated buildings – it’s about unlocking the potential of our town centre.

"This scheme will deliver new homes, create jobs, and provide modern spaces for businesses to thrive. We are committed to ensuring the works are carried out with care and consideration, and that the benefits of this investment are felt across the community.”

Artist’s impression of the new build-to-rent homes and retail units planned for the former M&S and BHS site. Set to complete in 2032.

During the demolition period, the Wellington Street car park will be temporarily closed and used as a site compound, according to WNC.

The council said strict environmental controls will be in place to monitor and manage noise, dust, and vibration, with demolition work taking place Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and no noisy work permitted outside those hours.

WNC also says ‘steps will also be taken to protect’ the recently upgraded paving on Abington Street. A council spokesman said: “All demolition activities will be undertaken with the utmost care to ensure no damage occurs to this important public realm investment."

The £5 million transformation works on Abington Street and Fish Street – which began in February 2024 – are expected to complete by Friday (May 30), according to the council. Those works have included extended periods of construction traffic and public access being restricted in the area.

WNC has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.