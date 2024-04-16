Decision date on 'dangerous' car park built without planning permission in Northampton pushed back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A target decision date for a ‘disgraceful’ and ‘dangerous’ car park built without planning permission in Northampton town centre has been pushed back.

A 58-space car park on derelict land between Northampton Crown Court and the Grosvenor Centre had been built and was recently in full operation, despite not having the go-ahead from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Chronicle and Echo spotted the retrospective planning application for the car park in March – yet reporters knew that the site had already been built and was open to motorists.

Here's drone footage of the car park. An arrow pointing 'out' of the site directs traffic towards oncoming traffic on a one-way street.

A decision was supposed to be made by WNC on Tuesday (April 16) whether to approve or refuse the plans. However, a new target decision date has now been set for May 10.

A WNC spokesman said: “An extension until May 10 has been agreed so the applicant can address issues raised by highways and emergency services.”

Northants Police Fire and Rescue previously said it is ‘disgraceful’ that the car park has been allowed to open in its current state. While West Northants Highways said the car park is ‘dangerous’.

Chronicle and Echo asked WNC a series of questions relating to the issue, listed below in question and answer format.

How has this been allowed to be built - and opened to the paying public - without planning permission?

A WNC spokesman said: “It wasn't allowed. Any developer who chooses to start work on a scheme without planning permission does so at the risk of possible enforcement and the development being turned down, and any associated financial loss.”

Will enforcement action be taken once a decision has been made?

The spokesman said: “The car park was voluntarily closed by the developer and the only time we would consider enforcement is if permission is refused and they reopen it.”

Did WNC only find out that this car park didn't have planning when approached by the Chron in March?

A spokesman said: “No, the council was already aware.”

If the answer to the above question is no, when exactly did WNC find out that this car park didn't have planning?

The spokesman said: “December 2023.”

Why wasn't the build stopped when it was realised it didn't have planning?

The spokesman said: “The developer was asked to cease operating as soon as police and highways raised their concerns.”

Why did WNC not act to close the car park when it was made aware that it didn't have planning?

A spokesman said: “As a first stage, the council approached the developer asking that operations ceased, which happened. This removed the need for formal enforcement, which can take longer and is sometimes unnecessary.”

What would WNC say to anyone thinking about building something without planning permission?

The spokesman said: “Anyone who builds something without planning permission does so at their own risk and may be subject to enforcement that could require not only the building to be demolished but also the land to be restored to its former state.”