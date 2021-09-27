Councillor objects to plans to build block of student flats in busy Northampton road

Plans have been submitted to build a block of 16 student flats in a busy Northampton street.

Proposals have been submitted to build the block in St Michael's Road, near to the Kettering Road junction.

The applicant Mr K Ahmed is now waiting on approval from West Northamptonshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposed designs for the block of flats

The block itself would be built from scratch on vacant land which is currently next to a car park.

Councilor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said she has objected to the plans for a multitude of reasons.

Cllr Stone said: "I am concerned about it because it seems to be dense; too many people. I am worried about health and safety with people coming out on to a busy main road. And I am worried about car parking, and rubbish storage.

"The other objection is, we have got a glut of student accommodation applications but our student numbers are falling.

The potential site location on St Michael's Road

"I don't think there is a need for student accommodation. I think developers are applying for student flats because the planning department's rules are not as strict."

The councillor said she believes once developers are granted approval for student accommodation, they then go back to the council and request the flats be changed to general lettings.