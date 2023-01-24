Council U-turns on decision to hit motorists with 'cash cow' parking fees at popular Northampton park

Plans to introduce car parking charges at a popular Northampton park used by thousands of motorists have been HALTED…for now.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) confirmed today (Tuesday) that it has U-turned on its plans to introduce fees at The Racecourse as soon as April following ‘concerns raised by the public’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC spokesman said: “WNC will not currently be pursuing plans to introduce parking charges at Northampton’s Racecourse for the time being after listening to the concerns raised by residents.”

Plans could have seen park users charged £3.30 for the proposed maximum three-hour stay between Monday and Friday.

Click here to view the proposed charges in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were approved by WNC’s Conservative cabinet members at a meeting last week (Tuesday, January 17).

However, those cabinet members, whom many of represent rural areas in the county miles away from The Racecourse, have since withdrawn their decision to proceed with the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillors Jamal Alwahabi, Danielle Stone, Enam Haque, and Jane Birch protesting at The Racecourse against the charges

WNC leader Jonathan Nunn said after the charges were passed at cabinet that there is ‘nothing dirty about them’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There's nothing dirty about these charges. It's not monetising parks. This money goes to good purposes."

However, councillor Nunn has since U-turned dramatically following heavy public criticism and pressure from this newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released today (Tuesday, January 23), councillor Nunn said: “With increasing demand for services and significant inflation, the challenge of addressing a £60million funding gap in our budget next year has meant making some extremely tough and potentially unpopular choices, such as looking at car parking fees.

"We really wouldn’t be looking at this if we had alternatives and I totally understand the strength of feeling from local residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Concerns had been raised that the car park was not available to Racecourse users, as others were occupying the spaces, but residents living near The Racecourse expressed real concerns at last week’s cabinet meeting about the impact of introducing parking charges and we’ve taken them on board.”

Public speakers and opposition councillors raised concerns about the 'continued monetising of car parks', a 'tax on parks' and the possibility of motorists avoiding the costs by using free to park streets in already congested areas nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, opposition councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) said: “Victory is ours!”

Labour councillor Emma Roberts, who called the plans a ‘cash cow’ scheme, added: “Labour Group submitted a call in last night and the decision is withdrawn this morning. Hopefully common sense has prevailed. I am really delighted to see collective action working. This is not the end though, it will still need to go back before cabinet and the decisions reviewed. If there are still issues with it, I am sure we will take action again. The councillors who cover the areas directly impacted have worked really hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals to revise parking charges at Daventry and Brixworth country parks are also set to be reviewed, according to WNC, so that ‘further options and possible solutions can be explored’.

The proposals to review parking arrangements in Northampton town centre, The Racecourse and at Daventry and Brixworth country parks form part of WNC’s draft budget proposals for 2023/24, as the authority seeks ways to address a significant funding gap whilst continuing to protect and deliver vital services. Public consultation is currently under way on the draft budget and residents are encouraged to give their views before its closes next week (Tuesday, 31 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad