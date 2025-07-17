Council to expand affordable housing offer in Brackley

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to increase the number of affordable homes in Brackley by acquiring eight new one-bedroom flats as part of a wider development scheme in the town.

The homes, which form part of a 71-property development located south-east of Field View in Brackley, are being brought forward to help meet local demand for affordable housing following Cabinet approval yesterday (16 July). The move ensures the homes remain available for affordable rent and helps protect this vital housing provision for the local community.

There is a growing need for one-bedroom homes across West Northamptonshire, particularly to support single vulnerable adults. Due to the shortage of suitable options, the Council regularly places residents in costly and often unsuitable emergency accommodation such as hotels or B&Bs. This acquisition will help reduce such reliance and provide better outcomes for residents.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This is a great example of how we’re using a combination of government funding and developer contributions to deliver affordable, long-term housing solutions for our residents.

“By acting swiftly and stepping in when housing association partners weren’t able to proceed, we’ve been able to protect these homes for affordable rent. Without our intervention, they were at risk of being converted to discounted market sale, which would have reduced the amount of genuinely affordable housing available.

“This proactive approach not only safeguards affordable provision in Brackley, but also strengthens our ability to meet the growing housing needs of people across West Northamptonshire. It’s an investment that delivers lasting value - not just in financial terms, but in the stability and support it provides to local people.”

The Council is investing £1.36 million to buy eight new one-bedroom homes - a more cost-effective solution than continuing to rely on expensive emergency accommodation like hotels. The properties are funded through the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) and a commuted sum from a previous Brackley development, which is set aside for affordable housing.

Four of the homes will be used as temporary accommodation for people at risk of homelessness, and after meeting the terms of the LAHF funding, will then become part of the Council’s general housing stock. The remaining four will be funded by the commuted sum, ensuring the money directly benefits Brackley residents.

The Council has agreed a package price with the developer through a Section 106 agreement, with the purchase following procurement rules with full checks being conducted - including independent valuations and legal reviews to ensure value for money and compliance. If all approvals are secured, the homes are expected to be ready in 2025/26.