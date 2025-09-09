Council responds as rough sleepers move into empty store on Northampton’s main shopping street

West Northamptonshire Council has issued a statement after another major retailer closed its Abington Street store in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bottom of Abington Street has recently undergone a £5 million facelift, funded through the Government’s Towns Fund. The project covers both Abington Street and Fish Street, with new paving, seating, landscaping and improved lighting.

However, within the revamped street, multiple shops remain empty, and rough sleepers have been bedding down in doorways, the latest being the now vacant H&M site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H&M closed its Abington Street branch in June and moved into the Grosvenor Centre, taking over the former New Look unit. The move was made possible by a multi-million-pound loan from WNC to the centre’s owners, Evolve Estates, to refit the large site. Since H&M’s departure, rough sleepers have been seen using the store’s old entrance, prompting contractors to board up the doorways on Friday morning (September 5) to prevent further use.

Since H&M’s departure, rough sleepers have been using the store’s old entrance

JD Sports has recently followed suit, leaving its Abington Street unit and relocating into the Grosvenor Centre at the old Next store, leaving that large store empty.

Over the years, rough sleepers have also been seen in doorways of the former Market Walk shopping centre and the abandoned Wedgwood pub.

When asked what steps are being taken to prevent further rough sleeping, a WNC spokesperson said: “The doorways of the former H&M building were boarded up on Friday morning around 8.30am by contractors Tangerine Red, acting on behalf of the building’s owners. "We are aware that empty units can sometimes attract rough sleeping, and we continue to work closely with landlords, managing agents and the police to ensure buildings are kept safe and secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Outreach Team has been engaging with those who were sleeping rough on the steps to ensure they were aware of the works and the need to vacate the area. Our Outreach Team also engages regularly with those at risk of rough sleeping, offering tailored support and signposting to accommodation and services to help them move away from the streets.”

JD Sports recently left its Abington Street store as well, relocating into the Grosvenor Centre at the old Next unit, leaving another large shop empty in the street

On the departure of large retailers, the spokeswoman continued: “While we recognise it can be concerning to see major retailers leave Abington Street, it is important to note that both JD Sports and H&M have not left Northampton town centre altogether but have relocated to larger stores a short distance away into the Grosvenor Centre. This demonstrates continued confidence in Northampton as a retail destination and highlights the attraction of the Grosvenor Centre as part of the wider town centre offer.

“Like many high streets nationally, Abington Street is adapting to changing shopping habits, and we are working closely with partners and landlords to encourage a diverse mix of retail, leisure, food, and community uses.”

West Northamptonshire Council also pointed to its ongoing regeneration projects to reassure the public that, despite shops leaving Abington Street and concerns about rough sleeping, it is actively working to improve the town centre. The council highlighted schemes such as the revitalised Market Square, improvements to Abington Street and Fish Street, and redevelopments of the former BHS, M&S, and Market Walk sites as evidence that it is managing empty units, attracting businesses and visitors, and creating a safer, more welcoming environment.