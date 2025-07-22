Council releases statement after claims that people were seriously injured as part Light and Life Festival in Harborough

The festival is running until Friday.

Harborough District Council has responded to claims that people were seriously injured as part of the week-long Light and Life Festival in town.

The religious event, which is set to run until Friday (July 25), has previously been linked to anti-social behaviour after a gathering in Rutland in 2021 prompted more than 100 complaints to police.

However, no anti-social behaviour was reported in the following years and the 2024 festival saw a boost in town trade.

But this year, incidents that have left people in hospital have been linked to the event.

The council expressed sympathies with those affected.

A statement read: “The council would like to offer its sympathies to residents who have been adversely affected by the presence of the Light and Life Festival at the Showground.

“The council does understand how distressing and worrying for residents certain incidents have been since late Friday afternoon. The council's thoughts are also with those individuals and their families in hospital following some serious incidents over the weekend.”

It has also refuted allegations it allowed the illegal camp on land at Wellington Place on Friday evening which, after intervention by police and the multi-agency traveller unit (MATU), left the site on Saturday.

It continued: “The council formally contracts MATU, a specialist unit employed by the county council, to deliver the traveller liaison role on its behalf, which includes managing illegal encampments. A senior district council officer was passing and attended the site for around five minutes to offer support.

"At no point did the council give permission for the travellers to stay - it is not council land; it is in private ownership and the council would have no right to do this. The council was party to discussions around a variety of relocation options one of which was Market Harborough Leisure Centre car park. In the moment, there was no information available to assess the potential impact of this due to the many existing user groups, businesses, and customers on that site.

“At the point the officer left, discussions were still taking place on other potential relocation options between the travellers, the police, and MATU. We understand this included movement to a nearby lay-by and on-going discussions with the landowner into the evening. Requests were also repeatedly made to the Showground who would not give permission for the gates to be opened to allow the illegal encampment vehicles to move in. Neither the county or district council have access to any local transit sites that would have also offered a potential solution to this situation.

"The council does not have any powers to act on illegal encampments on private land - the responsibility lies with the landowner, or police under certain circumstances. The council strongly refutes it provided consent for the encampment to remain and is considering further action in relation to these allegations.

“The council has repeatedly stated it has no jurisdiction over the event itself to prevent it from happening at the Showground, which is on private land and the council issues no licences.”

It emphasised its role in facilitating meetings ahead of the event, to ensure it runs smoothly, and confirmed it would support follow-up meetings, including one with Wellington Place residents and Showground landowners.

The Showground and the event organisers have been contacted for comment.